SEC commissioner makes bold comment before College Football Playoff selection day

The inaugural 12-team postseason field is nearly set as the college football world prepares for Selection Sunday. After months of debate and on-field drama, the selection committee has identified a core group of programs that are effectively locks for the bracket.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers sit atop the rankings with perfect records, pacing a field that includes the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks. These powerhouses have navigated their schedules to secure their places in history as part of the first expanded playoff field.

The list of secure teams extends beyond the top four seeds. The Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners possess resumes that guarantee them postseason berths. Statistical models give these eight programs a near-certain probability of making the cut regardless of championship weekend outcomes.

They are joined by the Tulane Green Wave, who clinched the American Athletic Conference title on Friday to cement their status as the likely Group of Five representative.

With nine spots largely accounted for, the focus turns to the final seeding and the few remaining at-large bids. The committee must balance conference championships against overall body of work to determine the final order. The stakes for these teams now revolve around positioning, specifically the pursuit of first-round byes and home playoff games.

As the final Saturday of the season unfolds, the bracket's structure is firming up, leaving little room for chaos to disrupt the plans of the sport's elite programs.

Greg Sankey Argues For Seven Playoff Bids

While the broader playoff picture seems stable, a debate regarding conference representation took center stage in Atlanta. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the media on Saturday and pushed for a historic number of bids for his league.

Current rankings project five SEC programs, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama, into the field. However, Sankey argued that the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores also warrant selection.

The commissioner contends that the depth of the SEC is unmatched and justifies occupying more than half the bracket. He pointed to the rankings as proof of the league's superior level of play.

Apparently, five SEC teams in the College Football Playoff isn't quite enough for the conference's commissioner, Greg Sankey. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"I actually think we deserve seven," Sankey said. "I think the seven teams that are in the top 14, half of the top 14 teams are from the SEC. That is an indication that this league is different. The expectations are different. The competition is different and the rewards should respect each of those elements."

Sankey specifically highlighted the résumé of the Crimson Tide ahead of their title game matchup. Despite some uncertainty from outside projections, he views Alabama as a clear playoff participant based on the team's quality of wins. He singled out their victory over the Bulldogs earlier in the season as the best win in the nation.

"I actually think we deserve seven [teams] in [the CFP].



SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shares his thoughts on how many teams should make the CFP 👀 pic.twitter.com/wcyo21iqJT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 6, 2025

"I think we will see a quality football game with two teams that have high quality wins," Sankey said. "The best win on the record this year is Alabama's win over Georgia at Georgia because one and two have no losses. So I focus on the opportunity and I think their participation in the College Football Playoff is clear but we are going to have to see what happens today."

Sankey's lobbying effort comes as Texas and Vanderbilt sit squarely on the bubble. The Commodores hold a signature win over Alabama but sit at No. 14, while the Longhorns are ranked No. 13 with a 9-3 record.

The Bulldogs will face the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC. The College Football Playoff Selection Show airs on Sunday at noon ET on ESPN.

