SEC on ABC revives ESPN College Football theme song from 2000s
SEC football is set to return to the ABC network this fall, and now ESPN has revealed its theme song that will lead fans into games starting this season, and it's one that will bring back some nostalgia.
The new (or old) sound received what you might call mixed reviews, judging by the comments left by fans under ESPN's tweet unveiling the theme song.
"I was excited for college football until I saw this," one fan commented.
Another said: "Nobody asked for this."
But the views weren't all negative, with another user saying, "Very excited, and look forward to this."
This marks the first season that SEC football will be on the ESPN and ABC airwaves after the conference ended its long-time association with CBS.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey outlined why his conference's deal with ESPN and ABC is so important for the league going forward.
"What that does, and it's something about which I've spoken but gets lost, is when we move to the ABC-ESPN group, we have access to more broadcast TV opportunities than perhaps we've ever had, certainly in recent decades," Sankey said.
"In other words, 130-plus million households with access to broadcast TV, we could literally program an ABC game at noon Eastern, and then that primetime window on particular Saturdays... That's an illustration of the breadth of reach that we are about to experience."
