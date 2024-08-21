SEC reveals tiebreaker process for football in 2024

College Football HQ

What to expect in the SEC this football season after the conference revealed its method for determining tiebreakers with divisions a thing of the past after realignment.

The SEC reveals its tie-breaking process for the 2024 football season.
In addition to undergoing a historic expansion this year, the SEC will also do away with divisions in 2024 and going forward in determining what schools will play for the conference football championship.

That change naturally begs the question, how will the SEC determine its football tie-breakers? The conference answered that question in the days before the start of the season, revealing six major conditions teams must meet in order to break a tie and earn a spot in the SEC title game.

1. Head-to-head competition among tied teams

2. Record vs. all common conference opponents among tied teams

3. Record against highest (best) plced common conference opponents in the conference standings, and proceeding through the conference standings among tied teams

4. Cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams

5. Capped relative total scoring margin vs. all conference opponents among the tied teams

6. Random draw of the tied teams

“If the regular season standings determine a clear Conference champion and two or more teams are tied for second place, the Conference champion will be the home team in the Championship Game and the tiebreaking procedures will be used to determine its opponent,” the SEC said.

“If a tiebreaker step produces standings with two teams tied for first place in the Conference, both will qualify for the championship game. To decide the seeding of the two teams, both will progress through the two-team tiebreaker procedures until the tie is broken, which will determine home/away designation for the SEC Championship Game.”

The SEC Championship Game is set for Sat., Dec. 7.

