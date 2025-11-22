SEC Championship Game clinching scenarios to watch in Week 13 games today
We don’t know who will play in the SEC Championship Game, but we do know there are currently four teams that have a chance to get there as college football’s Week 13 action gets underway today.
Reigning SEC champion Georgia is the one team done with its conference slate after beating up on Texas, while undefeated Texas A&M is one win away from taking a place in Atlanta for the first time in its history.
Alabama doesn’t entirely control its own destiny, as even a win against Auburn could keep it out of the SEC title game given the conference’s tiebreaker rules.
Let’s take a look at the official clinching scenarios and tiebreaker rules for the SEC Championship Game as we move ahead to Saturday’s games.
How Texas A&M reaches SEC Championship
— Beats Texas or
— Auburn beats Alabama, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss
How Alabama reaches SEC Championship
— Beats Auburn, Texas beats Texas A&M, or
— Beats Auburn, Mississippi State beats Ole Miss or
— Beats Auburn, Alabama wins a three-way tie with Ole Miss and Georgia based on SEC opponent winning percentage
How Georgia reaches SEC Championship
— Auburn beats Alabama or
— Texas beats Texas A&M or
— Ole Miss beats Mississippi State, Georgia wins three-way tie with Alabama and Ole Miss based on SEC opponent winning percentage
How Ole Miss reaches SEC Championship
— Beats Mississippi State, Texas beats Texas A&M, and Auburn beats Alabama
How the SEC handles tiebreakers
When all is said and done, the SEC will employ the following procedure, in this order, to determine what teams will play for the conference championship.
First, head-to-head competition among the tied teams.
Second, the record against all common conference opponents among the tied teams.
Third, the record against the highest-placed common conference opponent in the SEC standings, and going through he conference standings among the tied teams.
Fourth, the cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents among the tied teams.
Fifth, the capped relative scoring margin according to SportSource Analytics against all conference opponents among the tied teams.
Sixth, if all else fails, fate: A random draw of the tied teams.
In the event of a two-team tie, the SEC will use the following six-point procedure, according to the official conference documentation.
One, the head-to-head competition among the two tied teams.
Two, the record against all common SEC opponents among the two tied teams.
Three, the record against highest-placed common SEC opponent, going through the conference standings among the two tied teams.
Four, the cumulative SEC winning percentage of all conference opponents among the two tied teams.
Five, the capped relative scoring margin according to SportSource Analytics against all SEC opponents among the two tied teams.
Six, chance. A random draw.
Should there be a three-way tie for first place in the SEC, then the conference will employ these steps from first to last until two teams remain.
Who plays who this week?
Texas A&M is at home against FCS team Samford. 12 p.m. on SECN+
Georgia welcomes Charlotte. 12:45 p.m. on SECN
Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois. 2 p.m. on SECN+
Ole Miss is off this weekend before going to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.