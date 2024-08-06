SEC may require injury reports for 2024 football season: report
Mandatory injury reports may be coming to the SEC in time for the 2024 college football season, forcing teams to reveal injuries to players before games, according to CBS Sports.
The SEC has not approved mandatory injury reports as of yet, although details are currently being discussed inside the conference and are "close to being finalized," the report notes.
A final decision could come by next week when SEC athletic directors meet.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said his conference will take up the idea in upcoming talks when asked about the topic at spring meetings earlier this offseason.
"We are going to have a discussion about student-athlete availability reporting," Sankey told reporters.
"Members of our staff have been working on this project, really since last summer. I referenced some considerations that we would have," he added.
Sankey concluded: "That doesn't mean there's going to be a decision. In fact, you should not expect a decision. But you should expect a discussion."
That discussion appears to be heading towards a decision, with the SEC adopting injury reports for all teams starting this season.
