SEC to discuss football injury reports, Greg Sankey says
College football teams and coaches are not required to release injury reports for their players before games as of right now, and while many would like to keep that information private, there has been a push of sorts to introduce a system similar to what exists in the NFL.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says his conference will take up the idea in upcoming talks.
"We are going to have a discussion about student-athlete availability reporting," Sankey told reporters before the annual SEC spring meetings.
"Members of our staff have been working on this project, really since last summer. I referenced some considerations that we would have," he added.
Sankey concluded: "That doesn't mean there's going to be a decision. In fact, you should not expect a decision. But you should expect a discussion."
Many of the questions head coaches face during the season revolve around player injuries, and statements around those matters are usually general and vague.
LSU football coach Brian Kelly revealed his intention to distribute a kind of injury report before games starting last season, listing players as probable, questionable, doubtful, or out.
But those reports didn't always specify the exact nature of the injury, signifying either lower or upper body, and news was released ahead of the weekly Saturday game.
Something similar to come to the SEC as a whole in the near future.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams