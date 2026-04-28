Ole Miss is not starting over. That is what makes this situation so unusual and so difficult.

Most first-year head coaches inherit a rebuild or, at the very least, a reset. They are given time to establish their identity, build relationships and navigate early growing pains. Pete Golding will not have that luxury. Instead, he inherits expectations.

Golding takes over an Ole Miss program that was elevated under Lane Kiffin into one of the more competitive teams in the SEC.

Over six seasons, Kiffin went 55-19, produced four double-digit win seasons and led the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. That kind of success does not just raise the bar. It redefines it. The timing of Kiffin’s departure only intensified that reality.

By leaving for LSU before the postseason, Kiffin handed Golding a team in the middle of its biggest moment. Ole Miss responded by reaching the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami, a run that reinforced how strong the roster and infrastructure had become.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That success did not reset expectations. It raised them even higher. Golding now steps into a role where the goal is not progress. It is a continuation.

That pressure was made clear by Sam Hutchens of the Clarion Ledger during an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"I think the expectation here is certainly College Football Playoff or bust," Hutchens said. "If you told me Ole Miss made the playoff but lost a road game in the first round, I think folks in Oxford would be pretty disappointed with that result."

That statement captures the reality of the job.

In many programs, making the playoffs would represent a breakthrough. At Ole Miss, it is now viewed as the baseline.

That shift speaks to how far the program has come, but it also highlights the challenge Golding faces in maintaining that level without the benefit of time. Because time is the one thing he does not have.

First-year head coaches are expected to adjust. They learn how to manage a program, handle in-game decisions and navigate the week-to-week demands of leading a team. Mistakes are part of that process.

At Ole Miss, those mistakes may not be tolerated. That is where the situation becomes complicated.

The expectation of immediate success is understandable given the roster and recent results. At the same time, it is inherently unfair to apply playoff-or-bust pressure to a coach stepping into his first full season in charge. Development is part of coaching, even at the highest level. Golding will have to accelerate that process.

The encouraging sign for Ole Miss is that the foundation is already in place. The roster is talented, the program has momentum, and the standard has been clearly established. Those factors give Golding a chance to succeed quickly if he can manage the transition effectively. But the margin for error will be thin.

Early-season struggles, which are common under new leadership, could carry more weight in this environment. Every decision, every result and every adjustment will be viewed through the lens of whether Ole Miss is still a playoff-caliber team.

That is the reality Golding accepted. He is not being asked to build something new. He is being asked to prove that what was built can last.