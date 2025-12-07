SEC powerhouse predicted to be left out by College Football Playoff committee

A chaotic weekend of conference championship games has left the College Football Playoff picture murkier than ever, with one major projection suggesting a perennial contender will find themselves on the outside looking in.

College football analyst Robert Griffin III offered a bleak forecast for a specific SEC heavyweight following a lopsided defeat on Saturday. The former Heisman Trophy winner believes the selection committee will ultimately favor independent and ACC programs over the loser of the SEC title game.

Griffin’s projection centers on the committee penalizing the team for its poor performance on a national stage rather than rewarding its overall body of work. He stated on social media that the committee would likely elevate the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes into the final bracket spots. This scenario would dramatically alter the postseason landscape and create significant debate regarding the value of playing in conference championship games.

The analyst did not mince words regarding the ripple effects of this potential decision. Griffin claimed the committee’s final ranking would likely "screw over BYU" while securing spots for other contenders who sat idle during the weekend. This prediction suggests that a 10-win season in the nation’s toughest conference might no longer guarantee a playoff berth if the year ends with a decisive loss.

Robert Griffin III predicts Alabama exclusion

The team at the center of Griffin's prediction is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who fell 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. The loss placed first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in a vulnerable position as the program waits to see if it will miss the playoff for the second consecutive season.

"The CFP committee will leave out Alabama," Griffin wrote in his full assessment of the situation.

Georgia controlled the contest from the start behind the play of quarterback Gunner Stockton. The game’s MVP threw three touchdown passes and completed 20 of 26 attempts for 156 yards. Stockton also added 39 yards on the ground to help the Bulldogs secure their fourth SEC title under head coach Kirby Smart.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer (right) and quarterback Ty Simpson (left) could be left out of the playoff after Saturday's loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia defense overwhelmed the Alabama offensive front throughout the evening. The Crimson Tide finished with negative rushing yards, a statistic heavily influenced by sacks and a relentless pass rush. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson managed a late 23-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard, but the game was already out of reach.

The CFP committee will leave out Alabama, put Notre Dame and Miami in the Playoff and screw over BYU. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 7, 2025

DeBoer defended his team’s resume despite the frustrating finish in Atlanta. He argued that the additional game against a top-ranked opponent should not be the sole factor in eliminating a team with 10 wins.

"If this game applies to and takes away from our resume, I don’t think that’s right," DeBoer said.

Critical errors in the first half doomed the Crimson Tide's chances. A blocked punt by Cole Speer and an interception by Daylon Everette allowed Georgia to build an early lead they never relinquished. The Bulldogs have now won consecutive conference crowns and solidified their position for a first-round bye.

The Crimson Tide will learn their postseason destiny during the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

