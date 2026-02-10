SEC program predicted to land nation's No. 1 EDGE amid intense recruiting battle

A favorite has emerged in the recruiting battle for the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class.

Zyron Forstall, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound five-star prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has the interest of top programs around the country, but Rivals/On3 recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman think one school stands out as a clear early favorite to land the elite talent.

Both put in predictions for Texas A&M to ultimately win out for Forstall's commitment.

That would be another big boon for the Aggies, who are already off to a strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle with the No. 5-ranked class so far, per Rivals.

Texas A&M and coach Mike Elko have 10 commits, all from four-star prospects. That's the most four-star commits by far of any program at this point, and the second-most total commits behind Oklahoma's 13.

But Forstall would move to the top of that list if he did indeed picks the Aggies.

He is ranked the No. 1 EDGE prospect and No. 9 recruit overall nationally in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, which averages the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. Forstall is ranked No. 4 nationally by ESPN, No. 8 by 247Sports and No. 26 by Rivals.

Forstall's father, Travis, told Rivals that Texas A&M has been "the most communicative and been keeping up with us probably more than anybody else," while noting the perceived stability of the coaching staff is a key factor. He also acknowledged that Notre Dame is probably the Aggies' top competition at this time in his son's recruitment.

“I had a great visit to A&M last summer, and I love the coaching staff there,” Forstall said previously to Greg Biggins of Rivals. “They were all so welcoming, and I got a real family vibe and feel with everyone."

Forstall, who is from New Orleans, also could visit LSU in the near future, along with trips back to Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Forstall played his sophomore season at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, emerging as a top prospect while posting 13 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. After transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, he totaled 28 tackles and 5 sacks.

Not surprisingly, Texas A&M is piling up commits from top defensive prospects under coach Elko.

Among those 10 four-star commits already in the 2027 class are safety Kamarui Dorsey (No. 40 overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking), safety JayQuan Snell (No. 46), cornerback Raylaun Henry (No. 50), EDGE Kaden McCarty (No. 115), defensive lineman Elijah Patmon (No. 130), defensive lineman Myels Smith (No. 299) and athlete/defensive back Hakim Frampton (No. 358).