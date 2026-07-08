SEC QB Drawing Robert Griffin III Comparisons Ahead of 2026

Robert Griffin III is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the history of college football.

The former Baylor Bear threw for 10,366 yards, 78 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, while rushing for 2,254 yards and 33 scores during his career.

His best season was his last, where he threw for 4,293 yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 72.4% of his passes and rushing for 699 yards and 10 scores. That resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lebby May Have His Next Dynamic QB

One of the coaches on the staff at Baylor when Griffin was in Waco was current Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby. He served as the assistant director of football operations from 2008-11. Now, in his third year in Starkville, he might have a quarterback who resembles Griffin.

That is star sophomore Kamario Taylor. He played sparingly last season before taking over the starting job for the final two games. He threw for 629 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 458 yards and eight scores.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs to score a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Low on Kamario Taylor's Elite Physical Tools

On3's Chris Low spoke about Taylor on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said that Taylor reminds him of Griffin.

"Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State is an exceptional talent," Low said. "I can remember talking to Jeff Lebby about him last year. (Lebby) was at Baylor. He was around RG3. I think he's got those types of qualities. He's big, he can run the football, he can throw it. He's just not surrounded by the kind of talent that some of these other guys are."

There are some obvious comparisons, as Taylor is a dynamic runner and has a rocket for an arm. They are also similar in size. Taylor stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Griffin was 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds during his last season. That's why the comparisons are glaring.

Supporting Cast Will Determine Taylor's Ceiling

But if Taylor wants to have the career that Griffin had, he's going to need some help around him. The Bulldogs have had one of the worst offensive lines in college football over the last two seasons, and there isn't a ton of excitement that this year will be much better. They also lost Brenen Thompson at wide receiver, after he had over 1,000 yards last season.

Taylor has already shown flashes of the rare skill set needed to become a star in the SEC. The combination of his size, arm talent and rushing ability gives Mississippi State something few programs have at the quarterback position.

The biggest question will be whether the Bulldogs can provide enough help around him. If they can improve the supporting cast and allow Taylor to reach his full potential, he could become the centerpiece of a turnaround in Starkville.