SEC quarterback power rankings for Week 6: The case for Simpson
Alabama delivered a powerful statement in Week 5 and so did Tide QB Ty Simpson. One of three SEC starting QBs yet to throw an interception, Simpson has come back strong since a scattered Week 1. But where does he fit in a powerful SEC? Here's our take on the weekly SEC QB power rankings.
16. Cutter Boley, Kentucky
Boley lost a pair of turnovers and basically handed South Carolina 14 points late in the first half of Kentucky's ugly loss at South Carolina. Kentucky's problems aren't all his fault, but he's not played well either.
15. DJ Lagway, Florida
Lagway was off, but remains at the bottom of the SEC in most major passing stats. His season has been a massive disappointment, as has Florida's season as a team.
14. Jackson Arnold, Auburn
It's getting late early on Arnold, who has been competent as a runner and hasn't thrown an interception, but still comes in next to worst in the SEC in QB rating because he's picking up just 6.3 yards per pass attempt. Auburn is 14th in the SEC in 20+ yard plays from scrimmage, leading only, you guessed it, Florida and Kentucky.
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
It was another disappointing game in a disappointing season. Nussmeier doesn't look like the same QB he was in 2024, with just 6.8 yards per pass attempt. He had 5.8 yards per throw against Ole Miss, which isn't a receipe for success.
12. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Shapen has been excellent, but didn't have quite enough mojo to upset Tennessee. Shapen had just 6.2 yards per attempt, well below his previous season low of 8.0 yards per throw. Shapen has been solid all season, but needed a little extra against the Vols and couldn't quite find it.
11. Michael Hawkins, Jr., Oklahoma
Who knows what Hawkins will bring to the table? John Mateer would be in our top couple players, but that's not the current question.
10. Taylen Green, Arkansas
He's had a phenomenal year, but like his team, came up empty against Notre Dame. Green completed barely half his passes and managed just 6.3 yards per pass. It's worth noting that he has two touchdowns to three interceptions during Arkansas's current three-game losing streak.
9. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
His stats are fine, but Sellers was asked to do little against Kentucky. He threw just 14 passes in the game, but since he's healthy and trying to will a mediocre Carolina team to some surprise victories, he deserves an upgrade in these rankings.
8. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Stockton was very okay against Alabama, but a 13 for 20 day with 130 yards isn't the stuff of SEC legend exactly. Kirby Smart kind of shied away from Stockton down the stretch and a mediocre day drops Stockton into the middle of the SEC pack.
7. Arch Manning, Texas
Arch didn't play and still got a nice bump ahead. When Texas starts winning big SEC game, the anti-Arch sentiment of September will look pretty silly in hindsight.
6. Beau Pribula, Missouri
Pribula couldn't prove much against UMass, but did complete almost 90% of his passes in the easy win. This is probably pretty near his ceiling, but he's been a steady part of the Tiger offense so far.
5. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Reed did fine against Auburn. He didn't engage in too many big-time heroics, but did get 9.4 yards per throw in leading the 16-10 victory. Good enough to hang around the bottom of the top five.
4. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
On the one hand, Aguilar made the plays to keep Tennessee from being upset on the road. On the other hand, he completed just 60% of his passes and threw more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (one).
3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Chambliss wasn't perfect-- he hit 59% of his passes and threw a pick-- but he passed for 314 yards, ran for 71 more, and facilitated an impressive home win over LSU. As we noted a week ago, Chambliss seems to have nearly all of the upside of Austin Simmons, but is less prone to mistakes.
2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
The SEC's leading passer had 321 yards and five TDs in a win over Utah State. If not for the drop in competition, he might have been atop the list again. He's been electric and made Vanderbilt football more fun than was ever seen before.
1. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson threw for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Georgia. With 11 touchdowns to no interceptions, Simpson has rebounded gracefully from a tough Week 1. Simpson took some undeserving heat after the loss, but has tightened up his play. His work as trigger man of Kalen DeBoer's offense at Alabama has been exemplary.