SEC quarterback power rankings for Week 7: Simpson shines, Lagway rebounds
A shortened SEC Week 6 created some SEC QB chaos. DJ Lagway climbs off the scrap heap, Texas's Arch Manning takes a dive, and while Michael Hawkins was fine, he may not be the man at Oklahoma much longer. As we try to sort it out, here's our SEC QB Power Rankings for Week 7. We're jumping through the bottom of the list to spend most of our time nearer the top.
16. Cutter Boley, Kentucky
15. Jackson Arnold, Auburn
14. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
13. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
12. Arch Manning, Texas
11. Tayler Green, Arkansas
10. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Sellers and the Gamecocks were off last week. While Sellers' NFL stock remains high, he's been hit and miss this year, has battled injuries, and he's struggled behind a ho-hum South Carolina offensive line. Accordingly, his 886 yards and four touchdowns rank here.
9. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Stockton was fine against Kentucky, but the biggest revelation was his 48 yards and two scores on the ground. Through the air, he threw a pick and gained just 196 yards. Since his sharp game against Tennessee, Stockton has been very middle of the road.
8. DJ Lagway, Florida
It's hard to figure Lagway, who was consistently near the bottom of our rankings, but he rebounded with a brilliant game against Texas, passing for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns. UF has a new lease on life and Lagway's great game should be considered in his resume.
7. Beau Pribula, Missouri
Mizzou was off and Pribula's good work early in the season has him in the upper echelon of SEC QBs. but Saturday's game against Alabama will be his first real test of the season. As Diego Pavia could tell him, the Alabama defense has a way of dropping elite quarterbacks back to the pack.
6. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
After a season of doing everything right, Pavia had a pair of costly red-zone turnovers against Alabama that played a big role in ending Vandy's unbeaten season. Pavia is still elite, but a subpar game in the biggest matchup of the year didn't help things.
5. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
The Vols were off in Week 6 and Aguilar's impressive season still justifies a top five spot among SEC QBs. With Tennessee's relatively favorable schedule moving ahead, Aguilar could well wind up even higher on this list.
4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
A&M remains perfect and Reed is hanging on, although he was less than brilliant in Week 6. Reed threw for just 180 yards and two scores, with 7.8 yards per pass. Now A&M hosts Florida, with Reed looking to avoid the same fate as Arch Manning.
3. John Mateer, Oklahoma (?)
With rumors flying that Mateer is (somehow) (already) coming back for the Red River Shootout, it's time to restore him to this spot. Hawkins played well enough in his one game to have been in the back of the top ten, but Mateer was electric. If he is available and if he's somewhere near the level of play he had previously reached, this is a good starting spot for him.
2. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
The Rebels were off, but with the drop of Pavia, the D2 transfer is now second among SEC QBs. A season ago, Chambliss was leading the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Confere and now he's one of the stars of the SEC. With 1,033 yards through the air and 266 more on the ground, Chambliss has been remarkable for a player with three Division I starts.
1. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson came in at the top spot and didn't do anything to hurt himself. Simpson threw for 340 yards and two scores and looked like the coolest customer on the field in Alabama's win over Vanderbilt. By significantly outshining the QB who was ranked second, Simpson clarified that he is definitely the league's top banana.