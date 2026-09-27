SEC vs. Big Ten: Power Four Nonconference Records Reveal a Lopsided Divide

The SEC has pulled far ahead of the Big Ten in nonconference play this season, winning 10 of its 12 games against Power Four opponents while the Big Ten has lost 10 of its 14.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy posted the updated records Sunday after Week 4. The SEC sits at 10-2, the Big 12 is 5-7, the ACC is 6-9, and the Big Ten is 4-10. The other six leagues are a combined 2-69.

SEC stands alone at 10-2

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The SEC is 5-0 against the ACC, 3-1 against the Big 12 and 2-1 against the Big Ten. It's the only league with a winning record against the rest of the Power Four.

Ohio State's Week 2 trip to Texas produced the biggest win. The Longhorns trailed the top-ranked Buckeyes by 20 points and still won 24-23 in Austin. That same week, Mississippi State won at Minnesota and Missouri won at Kansas.

NC State's trip to Vanderbilt in Week 3 ended when Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey refused to go down for a safety in his own end zone. Vanderbilt's Miles Capers stripped the ball away for a touchdown with 1 second left.

The SEC's two losses came when Oklahoma fell at Michigan and when Utah beat Arkansas in Week 2. Those results helped put 10 of the SEC's 16 teams in this week's AP Top 25.

Four SEC wins came down to the final seconds, including Ole Miss beating Louisville on a field goal as time expired in Week 1.

Why is the Big Ten 4-10?

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The ACC has hurt the Big Ten more than any other league. The ACC is 4-1 in those games after Virginia Tech beat Maryland, Duke beat Illinois, Wake Forest won at Purdue, and Boston College beat Rutgers.

Notre Dame has also beaten all three Big Ten teams on its schedule. The unbeaten Irish topped Wisconsin 41-13 at Lambeau Field, beat Michigan State 27-10 at home and routed Purdue 49-10 in West Lafayette on Saturday. Although since the Irish are independent, their wins carry no weight for any conference.

"It's a huge win to beat a Big Ten team and to go on the road and do it, it's really good to win the game," Irish quarterback CJ Carr said.

Big Ten preseason favorites Oregon and Ohio State both lost, with the Ducks falling at Oklahoma State in Week 2 and the Buckeyes letting a 20-point lead get away in Austin. Minnesota also lost at home to Mississippi State. Michigan's win over Oklahoma is the Big Ten's only victory against the SEC.

Rivalry Week games remain for SEC

The SEC won't face another Power 4 team outside its league until Rivalry Week. That slate includes South Carolina at Clemson, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Louisville at Kentucky and Florida at Florida State.

Three different Big Ten programs have won the last three national titles, and Indiana is the reigning champion. The Big Ten also went 10-7 against the SEC over the past two seasons, including 8-2 in the postseason.

The SEC moved to a nine-game league schedule this season, so its 10-2 start against Power Four teams could carry more weight when the College Football Playoff selection committee builds its 12-team field.

Non-conference records vs. Power 4 teams

SEC: 10-2

Big 12: 5-7

ACC: 6-9

Big Ten: 4-10

American: 1-11

MAC: 1-16

Mountain West: 0-7

CUSA: 0-8

Pac-12: 0-12

Sun Belt: 0-15