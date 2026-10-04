Could South Carolina Fire Shane Beamer? What to Know About College Football Rumors

Things were already tense for South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, but fans can expect the college football rumors to intensify in Columbia after the Gamecocks' loss to Kentucky. South Carolina led by as much as 17 points only for the lead to evaporate as Kentucky marched to a 35-34 overtime victory.

Heading into the Kentucky-South Carolina game, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reported that Beamer was "trending" towards being fired at the end of the season. It is hard to imagine the latest loss to Kentucky helping Beamer's fate.

"But at this point, he's just going to have to start winning a lot of games and winning them convincingly to start turning those boosters and other people around to get back on his side," Marcello noted in a Sept. 28, episode of "The College Football Insiders." "I think this one is very much trending to being an open job here at the end of the season.

"And once again, I think the biggest catalyst to that potential move is that people inside that building just don't believe Shane Beamer has the respect of his top stars on that roster."

Shane Beamer's Buyout and Contract: How Much Would South Carolina Owe Coach If Fired?

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, Marcello indicated that South Carolina would likely make a change at the end of the season unless Beamer turns things around. Beamer's buyout tops $22 million if South Carolina fires the coach after Dec. 1, per USA Today.

🔥 Shane Beamer on the Hot Seat 🔥



What's happening in South Carolina's locker room is not surprising.



📺 College Football Insiders pic.twitter.com/Q4tTM8XKMb — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 29, 2026

The South Carolina coach 's buyout states Beamer will be owed 65% of his remaining contract if fired. Beamer still has more than $42 million remaining on his deal.

South Carolina's Schedule Complicates Shane Beamer's Future Amid Hot Seat Rumors

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer rects after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Beamer is that South Carolina's schedule is about to get brutal. South Carolina faces Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M over the next four games.

There is a good chance South Carolina enters all four matchups as underdogs. Following South Carolina's loss to Kentucky, Beamer sounded like a coach who is feeling the pressure.

"No, I mean, we got to win football games," Beamer told reporters on Saturday. "... I'm not dumb. I mean, you know that. We're not here for moral victories, bud, and you know that. I'm proud of the way they competed.

"I'm proud of the way they responded. But ultimately, you're judged on wins and losses. And we got to win football games."

All signs point to Beamer running out of time to make that happen.

South Carolina is 2-3 and a winless 0-3 in the SEC following the team's loss to the Wildcats. In addition to the losing, things have looked less than ideal in Columbia.

South Carolina's Loss vs. Kentucky Could be 'Too Much for Beamer to Rebound From': Report

Following the team's 31-point loss to Alabama, Beamer suspended star pass rusher Dylan Stewart after the defender punched a Crimson Tide player. Stewart also had a verbal altercation with the Gamecocks coaching staff.

Beamer has not revealed a timeline for when Stewart could return. On3's Pete Nakos reported that South Carolina's previous loss to Alabama "raised more questions about Beamer's future."

"Sources have told On3 that pressure is mounting on Beamer, who has a new athletic director, Jeremiah Donati, who did not hire him," Nakos remarked on Sept. 27. "A loss next Saturday at home to Kentucky could be too much for Beamer to rebound from, sources said.

"... For South Carolina to fire Beamer, it would cost the program roughly $28 million. That number drops to $22.1 million at the end of December."