Historic College Football Program's $42 Million Coach 'Trending' Towards Firing: Report

It has been a quiet start to the college football coaching carousel, but the rumors are heating up about potential changes for notable Power Four programs. The cycle may not start quite as early as last season's historic coaching carousel, but this does not mean changes are not on the way.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is trending in the wrong direction following a 51-point loss to UCLA. Locksley is not alone in the hot seat category.

It appears that South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is running out of time to turn things around in the SEC. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello reported that Beamer is "trending" towards being fired at the end of the season.

"But at this point, he's just going to have to start winning a lot of games and winning them convincingly to start turning those boosters and other people around to get back on his side," Marcello detailed in a Sept. 28, episode of "The College Football Insiders." "I think this one is very much trending to being an open job here at the end of the season.

"And once again, I think the biggest catalyst to that potential move is that people inside that building just don't believe Shane Beamer has the respect of his top stars on that roster."

South Carolina's HC Shane Beamer Has More Than $42 Million Remaining on His Contract

South Carolina football Head Coach Shane Beamer Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina faces an expensive decision as Beamer is owed more than $42 million on a contract slated to go through 2030, per USA Today. Beamer has a salary of $8.2 million for 2026 and this number continues to top $8 million through 2030.

As for Beamer's buyout, South Carolina would owe the coach $22.55 million if the program cut ties with him before Dec. 1. Beamer's buyout is 65% of his remaining contract at the time of firing.

The South Carolina coach is coming off a 4-8 season in 2025 and started SEC play this season with an 0-2 record.

College Football Rumors: Maryland and South Carolina Trending Towards Firing Coaches

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news comes amid the widespread expectation that Maryland will move on from Locksley. On3's Pete Nakos reported that it is a question of "when, not if" Maryland fires Locksley.

"Sources close to the situation have told On3 it has turned into a matter of when, not if, Locksley is fired," Nakos detailed on Sept. 27. "The Terrapins are 39–51 under Locksley and 17–49 in Big Ten play. Locksley found success in College Park from 2021 to 2023, posting three consecutive winning seasons and bowl wins.

"... Maryland has to travel to Nebraska next week, then visit Ohio State on Oct. 10 and host Rutgers on Oct. 17. The Terrapins are on a bye the week of Oct. 24, which would be a potential date to watch if Maryland fires Locksley midseason and names an interim."