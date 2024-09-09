Shedeur Sanders appears to blame O-line after Colorado's loss to Nebraska
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared to put the blame on his offensive line for not protecting him well enough following his team's 28-10 loss at Nebraska in which he was sacked six times.
"I mean, how many times did Raiola get touched?" Sanders said, referring to the Nebraska quarterback and the superior play of his line in the game.
"Of course, when you're able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know? But it's just like, you've got to understand what your team's good at. Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there and there's a must-get situation and we don't get it?"
Sanders was sacked an NCAA-worst 4.7 times per game last season, and 56 times total, the second-most nationally, as Colorado's protection went from bad to worse.
And the unit was a weakness again last week, preventing Sanders from developing much momentum behind the line, going 23 of 38 for 244 yards with one touchdown and a pick-six.
Sanders' father and head coach, Deion Sanders, shared a simliar sentiment about his offensive line.
"Protections were a problem," he said.
"You know, I'm trying to be polite and say it, because you know I can say the same thing you're thinking, but if I say it, you'd say I'm throwing my guys up under the bus.
"I'm not doing what whatsoever. Protections were a problem. We gotta figure out a way to prevent that and do a better job with that."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams