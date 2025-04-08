Mercedes drops repo attempt on Shilo Sanders' car ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The ongoing attempt by Mercedes-Benz to repossess the car owned by former Colorado football player Shilo Sanders has come to an end.
The carmaker backed off its attempt to reclaim Sanders’ car after he was past due on his note, withdrawing the legal motion for relief from the bankruptcy court where Sanders is looking to clear himself of more than $11 million in debt, according to USA Today.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said his son, who is projected to be a selection in the forthcoming NFL Draft, has taken care of his financial issues.
“I know some other bull junk came out, but he fulfilled all his financial obligations,” Sanders said.
“These issues appear to have risen due to disruptions in the payment process. This is from his attorney: ‘following the termination of Mr. Sanders online account access.’ So, he’s good. He’s good.”
Sanders recorded 137 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, and recovered 3 fumbles during his football career at Colorado.
As a pass defender, the safety forced 5 fumbles, defended 5 pass attempts, intercepted one pass, and scored a touchdown on defense.
-