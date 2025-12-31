Dante Moore, David Bailey can cement top-10 NFL Draft status in the Oregon-Texas Tech CFP matchup

One of the players NFL teams and draft analysts will be watching very closely in the upcoming CFP games on New Year's Day is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. While Moore’s NFL decision is still unknown, the Ducks QB projects as a potential top-10 overall prospect.

Oregon's matchup with Texas Tech will influence where Moore's projection goes. That's in part because the Red Raiders have a potential high first-round talent of their own in EDGE David Bailey, as well as EDGE Romello Height, a top-100 projection in his own right.

Given that one of the things scouts want to see from Moore is handling pressure in the pocket and escapability, the Orange Bowl matchup is a big one.

Moore had no such issues in Oregon's blowout win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The third-year QB lit up the Dukes for four touchdowns and a season-high 313 passing yards while also rushing for another score on a red zone read-option that flashed some open-field speed. But the Dukes got very little pressure on Moore, who had ample time to survey the field and step into his deeper throws.

That shouldn't be the case against Bailey and Texas Tech. Bailey finished second in the country in sacks with 13.5, and Height bagged 9.0 of his own. The speed they offer from the edge is more akin to what Moore faced in Oregon's loss to Indiana, a game that definitely dampened draft enthusiasm around Moore.

The Indiana game is the worst on Moore’s impressive but inexperienced resume. The Hoosiers' aggressive rush and well-disguised, disciplined overages proved to be a very real problem for Moore. Two fourth-quarter picks are the lowlight, but Moore struggled consistently under quick pressure all afternoon against the top-ranked Hoosiers.

Quick pressure and aggressive coverage carried Texas Tech to the CFP. As a team, the Red Raiders' defense ranked sixth in both sacks and QB Rating allowed and fourth in yards per attempt. Moore likes to take deep shots in Oregon's offense, though his arm strength--especially when under pressure--can be questionable.

If Moore harbors NFL ambitions in 2026, a strong game against a very well-heeled Red Raiders defense would serve as a nice springboard. It's one Moore needs if he wants to convince NFL teams he's worthy of a top-5 pick in 2026.

Likewise, if Bailey significantly impacts the game, it’s a bigger feather in his argument cap to be a top 10 overall pick. Players with Bailey's speed and finishing ability off the edge are in high demand around the NFL.