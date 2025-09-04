College Football HQ

Six Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 2

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood faces his first real test of the 2025 season at Oklahoma in Week 2.
After a triumphant Week 1 for the Big Ten, the league's passers will be on display throughout Week 2. Whether it's teams that didn't get to use their star QBs much in Week 1 or players facing new challenges, there's no shortage of league storylines for QBs. Here's six Big Ten passers who are well worth watching in Week 2.

Bryce Underwood, Michigan

After the Week 1 test of Underwood's first action, he gets a bunch more firsts in Week 2. At Oklahoma will be his first road game, his first ranked opponent, and potentially, his first humbling moment in college. Will the five-star kid continue his solid Week 1 work (251 yards, 1 TD)? Michigan's hopes of rising up the Big Ten are riding on the answer.

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Altmyer was solid in Week 1 with 217 yards and nearly as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions (four). But he's got an odd away game. The No. 11 Illini are only a very mild favorite at unranked Duke. That doesn't quite add up and Altmyer has the potential to further establish Illinois' bona fides as a possible CFP contender.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore was outstanding against Montana State (213 yards and 3 TDs), but he gets a power conference test against Oklahoma State. It's doubtful that the Cowboys can push Oregon, but it might allow for at least a little more a glimpse beneath the hood of the Ducks offense.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

After a Week 1 dud that he'd likely just as soon forget (50% completions, 136 yards), Iamaleava has a chance to bounce back on the road at UNLV. Dan Mullen's Rebels are 2-0, but haven't played much competition yet. This is either a chance at resurgence or likely officially time to write off the Bruins (and possibly Iamaleava).

Malik Washington, Maryland

Underwood isn't the only freshman to watch in the Big Ten. Washington had an explosive Week 1 with 258 yards and three scores against Florida Atlantic. Maryland hosts a very solid Northern Illinois team that might give Washington a few more headaches.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

The problem here is that Sayin is incredibly unlikely to play a full game against Grambling. But in Week 1, an early lead throttled back the OSU offense and didn't allow much of a view of Sayin's big play abilities. Hopefully in a quarter or two this week, he can provide more of a clue of how well OSU will incorporate those skills instead of just the ball control and defense that won in Week 1.

