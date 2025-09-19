Six Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 4
Week 4 in the Big Ten offers a shot at definition for several of the league's best quarterbacks. Veterans and newcomers alike have the chance to post statement wins in several league games. Here's a rundown on six Big Ten passers who are the most worthy of watching on Saturday.
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
A reliable veteran leader, Altmyer has led the Illini into the top ten of the AP poll, but not necessarily to much respect. Despite Altmyer's 709 passing yards and eight touchdowns, the Illini are road underdogs against No. 19 Indiana. If Illinois wants to join the pack of teams at the top of the Big Ten, a win over Indiana is critical.
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Likewise, transfer Mendoza has the Hoosiers off to a 3-0 start. It hasn't been a big downfall from last season with Kurtis Rourke leading IU to the College Football Playoff. Mendoza has passed for 708 yards and nine touchdowns. Mendoza has steadily improved each week, which now meets the season's first real test.
Mark Gronowski, Iowa
Gronowksi was a superstar at FCS South Dakota State. He's basically been a dud at Iowa, throwing for just 306 yards in a 2-1 start. The Hawkeyes open league play at Rutgers and might benefit from more than the minimal performance Gronowski has shown so far. It's the kind of spot where a bad game could lead Iowa to move on at QB.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
The most hyped freshman in college football gets his next big test. In a 2-1 start, Underwood has been inconsistent, but seemed to re-discover his running game last week with 114 yards on nine rushes against Central Michigan. How will he handle his first Big Ten action at Nebraska in what shakes out to be the most competitive game of Week 4?
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Raiola was in Underwood's spot a year ago, but now is looking to show continued strides in Nebraska's improvement. Underwood ended Nebraska's spiral of seven straight losing seasons. With a 3-0 record, if he can take down Michigan as a very slight underdog at home, he's probably playing the Huskers into the Top 25.
Jayden Maiava, USC
USC is getting tons of respect in the computer models for the CFP and Maiava is having a statistically ridiculous season. He's fifth in the nation in passing yardage (989 yards) and leads the entire FBS in QB rating. But Big Ten play has arrived and Michigan State is the first team to get a shot at slowing the Trojan offense.