Six Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 6
The Big Ten has a slightly abbreviated Week 6 schedule, but several of the league's top passers will be in action anyway. From stars looking to prove consistency to young guns trying to stake their spot in the league, there's plenty on the line. Here are six Big Ten QBs to watch in Week 6.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
The highest-priced freshman QB in college football has Michigan off to a 3-1 start. But in his two games against power conference opponents, Underwood has passed for 142 and 105 yards respectively. The running attack is a nice addition, but Underwood needs to show better pocket poise and passing ability if Michigan is going to remain in the Big Ten hunt. Wisconsin should be a relatively easy target.
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
One week up, one week down for Illinois and Altmyer. But as a veteran passer, Altmyer needs to demonstrate some consistency from his Illini. Getting the 12.6 yards per pass version of Altmyer (USC) rather than the 6.6 yards per pass version (Indiana) seems to make a big difference for Illinois. Purdue is a chance to show that the Indiana game was the fluke.
Demond Williams, Washington
For Williams, he's coming off an ugly loss to Ohio State. In the words of Mike Tyson, everyone has a plan until they get hit in the face. This is the chance for Williams to show that he has a plan and can bounce back with a solid challenge at Minnesota. Williams didn't play badly against OSU, but will obviously need to create more big plays than a week ago.
Malik Washington, Maryland
On the other side, Washington and his 4-0 Terps are getting very little respect. Washington has passed for 1,038 yards and eight scores against one pick. If he can improve Maryland to 5-0 with an upset of the Washington Huskies, maybe the respect will finally start to flow in.
Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Off of three straight losing seasons, last week's first loss for Michigan State has many writing them off. Chiles, who has thrown for 868 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 154 yards and two more scores, has a chance to change that narrative. Nebraska is a solid opponent, but this game is potentially within reach for the Spartans, and would prove their bona fides (and likely lead them to bowl eligibility).
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Hype never fails to follow Raiola, but he needs to prove he can do more for Nebraska than feast on bad teams. A year ago, Raiola threw seven touchdowns and two picks against losing FBS teams or FCS teams. He threw six touchdowns and nine picks against winning FBS teams. So far in 2025, he's had games with 11.7 and 10.6 yards per pass-- against an FCS team and a MAC team. Against power conference opponents, it's 7.5 and 5.8 yards per pass, and includes his only interception so far. Michigan State is a chance to show he's good for big games in conference play.