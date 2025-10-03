Six SEC quarterback to watch in Week 6
While the SEC has a shortened slate of games in Week 6, there's still plenty on the line for quarterbacks in the conference. From big games that could define a season to a new starter looking to make a statement, here are six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 6.
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
A season ago, Alabama was the opponent when Pavia engineered a massive upset that sprung Vanderbilt onto the national consciousness. He was nearly perfect in that game (16 for 20 for 252 yards and 2 TDs), but he's been nearly perfect this year. Pavia has yet to complete under 66% of his passes in any game and has rushed for 165 yards in the last two weeks. Could he upset the Tide again?
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simlarly, Simpson has to keep Alabama rolling off a big win over Georgia. A season ago, the Tide were capable of a big game, but struggled to be consistent. Simpson, who has yet to throw an interception this season, has a chance to demonstrate focus and consistency this week against a dangerous Vanderbilt team.
Arch Manning, Texas
Despite being in the top 10 and facing a miserable Florida offense, Texas is just around a 4.5 point favorite at the Swamp. Manning's struggles are well-chronicled, but SEC play does bring a chance to shift the narrative. After an underwhelming first third of the season, the Florida game marks a potential split in the path moving ahead. Improve... or it could get ugly.
DJ Lagway, Florida
On the other hand, Lagway has made Manning look like Patrick Mahomes by comparison. Lagway's 5.6 yards per pass attempt and five touchdowns to six interceptions demonstrate what an awful season he has had. But it's a chance to salvage something (perhaps his coach's job) against the Horns.
Michael Hawkins, Jr., Oklahoma
The good news for Hawkins in his 2025 starting debut is that Kent State shouldn't be much of a test. How well Oklahoma can hold together in the absence of John Mateer depends primarily on a) how long Mateer is out and b) how good Hawkins can be as his replacement. It's safe to say much of the SEC will have half an eye on this game.
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Reed and the Aggies are trying to hang on to an undefeated start against Mississippi State. Reed has been good but not great throughout the season to date. He's completing just 60.3% of his passes and a State secondary that picked off Joey Aguilar twice figures to be looking to keep pressure on Reed.