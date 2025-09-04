College Football HQ

Six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 2

Joe Cox

Oklahoma QB John Mateer led the SEC in passing yardage in Week 1 and has a chance to make a big splash in Week 2.
Week 2 brings a handful of big matchups to SEC football. Sure, there's still some directional FCS opponents, but several SEC QBs will face top competition. It's another week of proving ground in the brutal grind of the SEC, and SEC QBs are at the middle of that picture. Here's a rundown of the top six SEC passers to watch in Week 2 competition.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer passed for an SEC-leading 392 yards in his Oklahoma debut against Illinois State. That said, it's obviously a step up in competition against Michigan this weekend. Mateer came to Oklahoma to step the Sooners forward in the college football landscape, and this will be his first real test.

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Simmons passed for 341 yards and three scores in his first start, a 63-7 win over Georgia State. But he also threw a pair of interceptions and will now get tested by a very competent Kentucky defense. A season ago, Kentucky clamped down on Jaxson Dart to upset the Rebels, so Simmons will need to step forward significantly.

Beau Pribula, Missouri

Pribula was slated to split snaps with Sam Horn, but after Horn was injured, Pribula played almost the entire game, throwing for 283 yards and two scores. But after a 61-6 win over Central Arkansas, Pribula now gets a tougher opponent in Week 2. The Tigers renew their old rivalry with Kansas. The Jayhawks took down BYU and Colorado down the stretch of last season and Pribula will be key to avoiding a mild upset to the Jayhawks.

DJ Lagway, Florida

Lagway was sharp in Week 1, but played less than a half to throw for 120 yards and three scores against Long Island. UF now gets a South Florida team that knocked Boise State out of the top 25. At the very least, the game should afford a chance to see more of Lagway.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

A season ago, Pavia was the surprise of the SEC. He had a sharp Week 1 against Charleston Southern, but now faces his first real task of the year at Virginia Tech. A season ago, Pavia took down Alabama en route to seven wins. But the legitimacy of his second Vanderbilt supporting cast will get its first real test at Tech.

Blake Shapen, Mississippi State

The Bulldogs had likely the lowest preseason expectations in the SEC. But Shapen, who threw for 272 yards against Southern Miss in Week 1, gets a chance to raise the bar in a hurry. State hosts No. 12 Arizona State. Besting a team that reached the CFP a season ago would certainly be a game changer, and it's Shapen's chance to make a statement.

