Six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 4
With college football's deepest league moving closer to full-on conference play, there are some SEC quarterbacks who warrant significant attention in Week 4. Start on both sides of the Oklahoma/Auburn battle, but there are plenty of other SEC passers to watch. Here's a rundown of six of the most important.
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Mateer has emerged as a strong Heisman contender off a 3-0 Oklahoma start. Mateer has passed for 944 yards and five scores while running for 161 yards and four more scores. But he's opening SEC play against a highly-motivated opponent who is also 3-0. Mateer has answered every bell so far, but another one is about to ring.
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
The man on the other side of the game with Oklahoma might have even more on the line. Arnold has also led Auburn to a 3-0 start. Arnold has thrown for 501 yards and four scores and rushed for 192 yards and four more touchdowns. Arnold was a highly-touted recruit who struggled at Oklahoma and now has a new lease on life with the Tigers. But will returning to the site of many of his struggles impact Arnold's game?
Austin Simmons (or Trinidad Chambliss), Ole Miss
The Rebels are 3-0, but should get a good battle from Tulane. Simmons started the first two games, hurt his ankle late against Kentucky and barely played against Arkansas. Chambliss replaced him and has many of the same dual-threat skills. Simmons has thrown four interceptions, but is likely the starter. Whichever QB plays (or if both play), Tulane and Jon Sumrall figure to give them a battle. The Green Wave had five picks in three games and have allowed just 6.4 yards per pass.
DJ Lagway, Florida
On the week following probably the worst game of his career, Lagway has a shot to make a massive statement against No. 4 Miami. Lagway's career totals against FBS opponents are 11 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. But with Florida backed very much into a corner, it's an opportunity to re-write Florida's season out of disaster.
Beau Pribula, Missouri
Pribula has been one of the impressive surprises of the SEC season to date. After going down to the wire over the starting role in the preseason, Pribula has passed for 791 yards and seven scores in Mizzou's 3-0 start. But he hasn't faced a defense quote on the order of South Carolina's, which has picked up three interceptions against three touchdowns allowed and gives up just 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
LaNorris Sellers/Luke Doty, South Carolina
Sellers has struggled in his own right, but was also knocked out early in the Week 3 game with an apparent head injury. Luke Doty relieved and couldn't lead the Gamecocks to any points against Vanderbilt. Carolina is a substantial road underdog and badly needs an upset win over MIssouri to get the season back on track. Carolina has passed for 579 yards with two touchdowns and two picks on the season, and Sellers and/or Doty need to improve on that production.