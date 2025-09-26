Six SEC quarterbacks to watch in Week 5
In a pressure-packed Week 5 of the college football season, several SEC QBs are feeling the heat. From passers looking to play into the CFP to other QBs just trying to save seasons, there's a ton on the line for the quarterbacks of the SEC. Here's a rundown of six worth watching in Week 5.
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson has dominated since Alabama's massive Week 1 stumble. But can he replicate those kind of results (13.3 and 13.2 yards per pass in the last two games) or does he return to the ineffective work against Florida State (5.9 yards per pass)? Bama's hopes at a victory-- and possibly the arc of the Tide's season-- lies with that answer.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Nussmeier entered 2025 as the lone returning 4,000 yard passer in college football. While he has yet to dip below 220 yards this season, he's also just not quite had the spark of his 2024 work. Nussmeier is averaging just 7.0 yards per pass attempt and is 15th in the SEC in QB rating, leading only DJ Lagway. If Nussmeier wants to reclaim some of that preseason Heisman mojo, a big Week 5 would help support that goal and the Tigers' path.
Trinidad Chambliss (or Austin Simmons), Ole Miss
When Lane Kiffin talked up his backup QB, he wasn't manufacturing a fake story. Chambliss has been better than Austin Simmons in completing percentage, yards per throw, has equalled him in touchdowns and has thrown no interceptions to four for Simmons. Chambliss also has nearly triple the rushing yardage of Simmons. This is either his chance for a statement game... or Simmons's chance to show that he's still worth the QB1 nod. Either way, big stakes.
Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Shapen and Mississippi State have been one of the biggest surprises of the SEC. In Week 2, Shapen threw for 279 yards and three scores against Arizona State to key a home upset. This week, he gets a shot at Tennessee. If he and the Bulldogs can pull this off, this changes both the CFP situation for the Vols and MSU's shot at post-season play.
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
Arnold's return game at Oklahoma didn't come out well, in part because he created just 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Arnold has to capitalize on explosive plays for the Tigers to have a shot at a road upset of Texas A&M. He's been very competent this year, but needs to find another gear for Auburn to hang in through a brutal SEC run.
Cutter Boley, Kentucky
If the Wildcats have any hopes of salvaging the season, it lies with Boley. He was solid against Eastern Michigan (240 yards, 2 TDs), but now gets his shot at the SEC. With Kentucky facing a brutal run of upcoming games, South Carolina is a must-win for the Wildcats. Boley is key to Kentucky's chances.