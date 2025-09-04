Six Week 2 Games That Could Impact The College Football Playoff Race
While college football, given the College Football Playoff, is increasingly a marathon rather than a sprint, there are some Week 2 battles that would be worthy of a CFP sprint. Sure, nobody is beyond Playoff hopes yet, but it's time to honor the tried-and-true aphorism of getting in position to get in position. Here's six games to watch for some early CFP significance.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma
Yes, neither of these teams are near the top of the likely CFP order for their respective leagues, but a top 20 showdown is an excellent chance to gain ground. Entering the week, ESPN's FPI metrics give Michigan a 17% chance of making the Playoff and Oklahoma a 10.2% chance. But those numbers could climb in a hurry for the winner. Additionally, the whole Bryce Underwood vs. John Mateer thing matters. Either QB could put up huge numbers, and both might.
Missouri vs. Kansas
Neither of these teams are ranked, but in a sense, this somewhat mirrors the Michigan/Oklahoma game in CFP terms. Missouri draws a relatively weak SEC schedule and has an 18.1% shot at the CFP. Kansas, on the other hand, is part of the Big 12 free for all, which gives the Jayhawks a 13.3% shot. Obviously, the non-conference game won't matter in terms of league rankings, but it could boost the winner up a notch and keep that team moving ahead in CFP conversation.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are fourth nationally in FPI and ESPN gives them a 66.4% shot at the Playoff. Kentucky upset Ole Miss last season in Oxford in a game that probably had much to do with the Rebels missing last year's Playoff. None of the last four games in the series were decided by more than a field goal and if Ole Miss falls into that pattern, even a close win could knock them down the SEC ladder a couple spots.
SMU vs. Baylor
Off a big ACC Week 1 (aside from Clemson losing), there might be more reason than before to see two ACC teams in the CFP field. SMU currently ranks third behind Miami and Clemson in the FPI pecking order with a 15.0% shot at the Playoff. But the Mustangs are just a mild favorite over an 0-1 Baylor team fresh off a loss to Auburn. This one certainly impacts the ACC's overall profile in the Playoff.
Iowa State vs. Iowa
Iowa State is in the midst of the Big 12 chaos, which seems highly likely to end up in only one team from that league reaching the Playoff. Iowa State is fourth there, with an 18.9% shot at a CFP bid. Iowa doesn't really factor in the CFP conversation, but a loss in the rivalry game would certainly hurt both the Cyclones and the Big 12's already limited shots at making a statement for a second CFP slot.
Florida vs. South Florida
There's a surprisingly large amount on the table here. USF is actually third in the G5 teams in terms of CFP shot at 14% (behind Mempis and Tulane). Given the essential guarantee of a G5 playoff slot, that could matter. Florida, meanwhile, is not far off the pace in the SEC with a 30.3% Playoff chance. While Florida is a solid favorite, USF has some impressive momentum off their beatdown of Boise State in Week 1.