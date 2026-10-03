Slo-Mo Video Calls Into Question Controversial End of Virginia Tech vs. Pitt Game

Virginia Tech kicker John Love's 36-yard field goal try as time expired was ruled no good in a 35-33 loss to Pitt, but slow-motion video now has fans asking if the kick slipped inside the left upright.

The senior lined up on the right hash with three seconds left at Lane Stadium on Friday night. The official standing under the upright waved it off, and ESPN's broadcast never showed a clear angle from below the post.

What do the slow-motion replays show?

Slowed-down clips of the final play spread across X within minutes. From ESPN's end zone camera behind the kicker, the ball appeared to slip inside the left upright, and Love believed he made it. Hokies fans behind the end zone celebrated before the ruling sank in.

Caden Mcleary, a fan seated behind the goal post, posted a back-angle video of the kick with a simple verdict: "It was in." Other zoomed-in clips looking up at the post show the ball crossing right at its tip, where it's hardest to tell inside from outside.

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton, co-host of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, posted a video asking for proof. "If he missed it, fine," Compton said. "But I need confirmation. It felt like he could have possibly made that kick."

Why couldn't officials review the kick?

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football's rulebook only allows replay review of a field goal when the ball passes lower than the top of the uprights. If the ball is higher than the posts as it crosses the end line, the play can't be reviewed. So the official's call under the upright stood.

To count, the entire ball has to pass between the inside edges of the uprights. A kick that sails right over the top of a post is no good.

James Franklin questions the officials

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (3) breaks tackles from Pittsburgh Panthers defenders on his way to a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin opened his postgame press conference by praising his players before turning to the final kick.

"From our perspective, that ball appeared to go through the uprights, and for the game to come down to a call of that magnitude, I believe there needs to be absolute clarity about how that decision was made," Franklin said.

Later in his statement, he added, "We can accept losing a football game. What we need is confidence that the game was decided correctly."

Those comments could draw a response from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The league's sportsmanship policy bans public criticism of officials, and it fined Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi $5,000 for criticizing referees after a win over West Virginia.

The loss was the first of Franklin's tenure in Blacksburg, as Virginia Tech fell to 4-1 after committing four turnovers. Pitt moved to 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play despite losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to an apparent right knee injury early in the second half.