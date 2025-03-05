Stephen A: Shedeur Sanders critics really just hate Deion
Shedeur Sanders was a big topic of conversation coming out of the NFL Combine, although not for the reasons the former Colorado quarterback was hoping for.
Sanders came under some criticism from unnamed NFL scouts, who apparently complained that the Buffaloes star signal caller was too arrogant and brash in his interviews with them.
Stephen A. Smith came to Sanders’ defense on the ESPN airwaves, arguing that any problem scouts may have with the quarterback is actually a problem they have with his father, Colorado coach and former NFL great Deion Sanders.
“Why are we having this conversation about his character? I’ll tell you why,” Smith said.
“Because you’ve got people hating on his daddy and they want any excuse they can come up with. Let me remind America why Deion Sanders, we gonna say this, this is why Deion Sanders is hated by some people.
“Because he was the greatest, and he told you so, and then out there and showed you so, and you were helpless to do anything about it.
“Then, when he talked about it, not only could you not play with him, you couldn’t talk better than him, you couldn’t articulate your thoughts better than him, you didn’t have that swag, that flavor about you, that vibe about you. You couldn’t resonate with an audience and gravitate them towards you, and Deion knew it, and you hated him for it.”
Now, Stephen A. argues that resentment towards Prime has carried over to his son.
“Since you couldn’t touch him, now you’re trying to touch his son,” he said. “This is low.”
The notion that a quarterback shouldn’t be a little brash about himself sounds absurd, according to the long-time ESPN analyst.
“I’m trying to remain composed and not really be as angry as I want to be,” Smith said.
“I’m fuming inside right now. What is he supposed to be as a quarterback entering the NFL? You can’t be insecure and still succeed. You can’t have doubts about your abilities and be successful as a quarterback in the NFL.”
He added: “If I know that, every single executive knows you have to have confidence. He has a resume that validates and backs up his confidence.”
