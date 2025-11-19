Steve Sarkisian attached to NFL coaching rumors with Texas likely out of playoff
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has once again been linked to NFL coaching rumors as his team’s playoff hopes fade. The reporting first came last month from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who claimed that representatives for Sarkisian had informed NFL decision-makers of his interest in potential openings, including the Tennessee Titans job. This latest update comes during a rocky stretch to Texas’ season and amid growing speculation about Sarkisian’s long-term future in Austin.
The connection to the NFL isn’t new for Sarkisian, but the timing of this latest report drew attention. Just weeks earlier, Sarkisian sharply criticized a similar story, calling it “completely unprofessional” and saying the narrative created unnecessary distraction inside his locker room.
The tension surrounding his name this time has only intensified as Texas sits at 7-3 after starting the season as the nation’s top-ranked team.
While Sarkisian’s camp issued a quick denial through Creative Artists Agency, saying any reports of NFL talks were “patently false and wildly inaccurate,” the noise persists. He’s now coaching through both the frustration of unmet expectations and a familiar swirl of job speculation that has followed him for years.
NFL Ties Add Fuel to Steve Sarkisian Speculation
Sarkisian’s background makes the rumors believable. He worked in the NFL as the Oakland Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2004 and later as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018 before returning to college football at Alabama. That experience has long kept his name in circulation whenever an NFL opening appears.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde weighed in on the situation Tuesday, saying, “I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s at least going to look at it, and I would trust Dianna Russini’s reporting on that.” Forde added that despite the team’s disappointing season, Texas isn’t eager to move on from Sarkisian. “You start (the season ranked) No. 1, you’re now 7-3, you’re probably out of the playoff. Maybe if you beat Texas A&M you can reverse that, but I would say next year would be a critical mass year for him,” he said.
Forde also noted that Sarkisian’s future could hinge on his relationship with quarterback Arch Manning. “If you are pretty well tethered to Arch Manning and you don’t think Arch Manning’s that good, maybe you’re like, okay, this might be time to get out,” Forde said.
Amid the speculation, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Texas could part ways with Sarkisian after the season in what he called a “mutual parting.” The comment prompted a quick response from athletic director Chris Del Conte, who wrote, “This is news to me… Thanks for the insight,” accompanied by a pointing emoji and face palm.
Texas’ offense, which ranks 80th nationally in total yards per game, has struggled to meet preseason expectations. Sarkisian signed a contract extension through 2031 earlier this year, raising his salary to $10.8 million, but if the Longhorns finish outside the playoff picture, questions about his future will only intensify.
The Longhorns close out their regular season with games against Arkansas and No. 3 Texas A&M, needing to win out to keep any slim postseason hopes alive.