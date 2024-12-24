Steve Spurrier debates Ohio State getting home game over Tennessee
Ohio State may have dominated Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but one SEC coaching legend wonders if the venues should have been switched for that game.
Former Florida quarterback and head coach Steve Spurrier asked why the Buckeyes hosted the Volunteers, and not the other way around.
“Tennessee, we’re SEC, I guess we were sort of pulling for Tennessee against Ohio State. Anyway, why was the game at Ohio State?” Spurrier said, via Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
“They were 10-2. Tennessee’s 10-2. Who had the tougher schedule, should get the home game, in my opinion. Cause they were like No. 8 and No. 9. Right there, together.”
Spurrier added: “I mean, home field. The team won convincingly in all four games. Don’t tell me there’s not an advantage.”
There was certainly a home field advantage for teams in this year’s College Football Playoff, as they won their games by an average of more than 19 points over the weekend.
As to who deserved the home game? Clearly, the committee put more emphasis on Ohio State having a better strength of schedule, ranked 26th nationally, just ahead of Tennessee at 28.
Ohio State also had two victories against two top-five ranked opponents, both of which also made the playoff, Penn State and Indiana, and one of its losses was by a point to the No. 1 team, Oregon.
Tennessee’s best win came against Alabama, an eventual three-loss team with two losses against unranked opponents, and which didn’t make the playoff.
Plus, the Vols had a loss on the road against an unranked Arkansas team that won six games and then lost by two touchdowns against playoff contender Georgia on the road late in the year.
At least that’s what the committee used to make its decision. And based on the Buckeyes’ 25-point domination over their SEC challenger, it seemed like the right one.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams