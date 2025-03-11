Steve Spurrier trolls Nebraska over spring game plans
Nebraska joined a growing list of high-profile college football programs to cancel their traditional spring games and instead opt for an unconventional event for fans to close out spring practice.
That event will be similar to what the NFL hosts during Pro Bowl week, including skill contests and 7-on-7 drills and other events for fans to take part in.
That’s something that exactly excites former college football coach Steve Spurrier, who doesn’t think it’s an event worth bothering with.
“They’re gonna have passing and kicking contests,” Spurrier said on Pat Dooley’s podcast, visibly shaking his head in disbelief. “I don’t think I’m gonna go to that.”
While most programs are still expected to host a spring football scrimmage, Nebraska was one of the first schools to abandon the concept.
Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule has expressed concern that broadcasting something like a live game would effectively give rivals free try out film to poach players from his roster in an age of immediate transfers and NIL incentives.
“Our game was televised last year. A ton of people watched it, and then on Monday it was, ‘Hey coach, I got a call from so and so,’” Rhule recalled.
“You think about the risk-reward when we’re paying players already, and then with the portal in spring, some guys will graduate, it’s just, I don’t know that I want to showcase for people what’s out there... Like, why let them see it?”
Husker Games is set for April 26, and while many Nebraska fans will be interested in getting a glimpse of their team, don’t expect Steve Spurrier to be interested in the concept.
