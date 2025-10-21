Steve Spurrier answers who should be new Florida football coach
As Florida once again searches for a new head coach, few opinions matter more in Gainesville than Gators legend Steve Spurrier. The longtime Florida coach is attempting to stay "neutral" amid the Gators coaching carousel.
It will surprise few fans that Spurrier could not help but offer an opinion on the latest college football rumors. During an interview with On3's Chris Low, Spurrier spoke glowingly about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who appears to be the unofficial favorite in Gainesville.
“They’re throwing Lane’s name out there a lot, and he’d be good here," Spurrier noted in an On3 feature released on Tuesday. "Look at what he’s done at Ole Miss,. That’s going all the way back to when I was playing, so a long time ago.
"(Eli) Drinkwitz is another one, even (Jon) Gruden. There are several others, but Lane is being mentioned more than other guys it seems like.”
Steve Spurrier's message to Florida: 'Hope we can get this one right'
Spurrier emphasized that he will not be involved in hiring Florida's next coach. The retired college football coach is aiming to be neutral.
“I’m neutral,” Spurrier noted. “I had nothing to do really with any of the hires around here. I’m not the one making those decisions.
"We got a lot of people making a lotta money making those decisions. They don’t need me in the middle of it.”
Spurrier may be staying neutral, but the former Gators coach has some advice. Florida has struggled to find the right coach since Urban Meyer's departure in 2010.
“Hope we can get this one right,” Spurrier noted.
Lane Kiffin would fit the Steve Spurrier mold at Florida
If Florida is aiming for a bit of a nostalgia play, few coaches would be a better fit than Kiffin. Like Spurrier, Kiffin fits the mold of an offensive-minded coach who is not afraid to speak his mind.
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz does not have the same name recognition but could offer Gators fans similar juice. Florida could also go a completely different direction and hire James Franklin. It appears Spurrier will be watching with a close eye, even if the coach is not officially endorsing any candidates.