Sugar Bowl new kickoff time after Georgia-Notre Dame game postponed
There’s a new kickoff time for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal round game.
Georgia and Notre Dame will face off on Thursday, January 2 at 4 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Central time after the game was postponed following the New Orleans truck attack, according to ESPN.
Sugar Bowl officials and local authorities agreed to move the game back a day after a person intentionally drove a truck through a crowd in the French Quarter, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 more.
FBI officials have said they are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.
Following the incident, police locked down the Superdome and scoured the venue in a search for any possible explosive devices that may have been planted at the site.
Players for both Georgia and Notre Dame were confined to their hotels and not allowed to leave the premises in the hours after the attack.
Police said they found an Islamic State (ISIS) flag adorned on the truck that was used to drive through the crowd and that other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found near the area.
The critical situation resulted in the game being postponed to a later date out of concern for the safety of fans and players, with an ongoing investigation into the scale and nature of the attack.
Authorities shot and killed the suspect in the attack when he got out of his truck, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The suspect was also in possession of an assault rifle and was allegedly firing a gun while driving through the crowd, the officials added.
President Biden was briefed on the tragedy and has offered support to the city of New Orleans after talking personally with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” Sugar Bowl chief executive officer Jeff Hundley said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available.”
More ... Georgia vs. Notre Dame prediction
And ... Expert model predicts Georgia vs. Notre Dame score
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams