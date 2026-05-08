The Ole Miss Rebels entered the offseason facing the kind of uncertainty that can derail a program overnight.

Lane Kiffin left for LSU after building Ole Miss into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, creating immediate questions about the future of the program. At the same time, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was locked in a battle with the NCAA over his eligibility for the 2026 season.

Losing a head coach is difficult enough. Potentially losing one of the best quarterbacks in college football at the same time could have completely reset expectations in Oxford. Instead, Ole Miss may have come out of the offseason stronger than expected.

The Rebels promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, preserving continuity on one side of the ball while keeping much of the roster intact. More importantly, Chambliss ultimately won his eligibility battle after a state judge granted an injunction allowing him to play in 2026.

That decision dramatically changes the outlook for Ole Miss this season.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) gets sacked during the CFP Fiesta Bowl. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On3’s J.D. PicKell believes Chambliss is not just returning as a good quarterback. He believes he is returning as one of the most dangerous players in college football.

"I think Trinidad Chambliss is going to be a problem once again for the rest of college football," PicKell said. "I think that he is very much capable of carrying Ole Miss to whatever they want to accomplish in 2026. I think he's magic."

That assessment feels accurate.

Chambliss stepped into the starting role early last season and quickly became one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. He threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Those numbers alone are impressive, but they do not fully explain his value.

Chambliss consistently elevated Ole Miss in the biggest moments of the season. His ability to extend plays, avoid mistakes and create explosive offense under pressure helped drive the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

By the end of the year, there were very few quarterbacks in college football playing at a higher level. That is what makes Ole Miss so dangerous entering 2026.

A lot of teams around the country are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation. Ole Miss already knows it has a proven playoff-caliber quarterback who can win both inside and outside of structure. That gives the Rebels one of the highest ceilings in the SEC.

There is also an important reality about modern college football that cannot be ignored. Elite quarterback play covers up flaws across the roster.

First-time head coaches usually come with concerns. Golding will have to prove he can manage an entire program and not just a defense. There will be growing pains at some point during the season. But having a quarterback like Chambliss changes everything.

Great quarterbacks stabilize programs. Elite quarterbacks keep teams in championship conversations even during transitional years. Chambliss has already shown signs that he can be that kind of player.

If he performs at the level he showed late last season, Ole Miss will not simply remain relevant in the SEC race. The Rebels will have a legitimate chance to compete for a national championship.