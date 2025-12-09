Surprise No. 1 pick headlines post-regular season 2026 NFL mock draft

The regular season is over, which means all eyes are on the College Football Playoffs. That kicks off on December 19, but scouting for potential NFL players is already in full effect.

In our latest 2026 NFL mock draft, the order has been flipped. With the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Cleveland Browns, a new team is sitting at No. 1 overall: the New York Giants. With Jaxson Dart on their roster, they don't need a quarterback, which leads to a surprise pick at No. 1 overall.

MORE: Ty Simpson receives blunt advice from NFL Draft experts after Georgia loss

With the stage set, let's dive into the post-regular season mock, which begins with a stud from Ohio State.

1. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebackers don't typically go this early, but Arvell Reese is no typical linebacker. While he's more than capable of playing off-ball, his home in the NFL should be on the edge, which is where the Giants will utilize him.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Geno Smith hasn't been the answer, so the Raiders decide to cut ties and hand the keys to the exciting Fernando Mendoza.

3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge Rusher, Miami

With Cam Ward in place as their franchise QB, the Titans now add a pass-rusher to build their defense around in Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

4. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Shedeur Sanders is coming on strong, so the Browns stick with him as their quarterback and get him some help. Jordan Tyson is a game-changing wideout who can help Sanders take his next step.

5. New Orleans Saints: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Tyler Shough looked good this weekend, but the Saints shouldn't kid themselves. They need a new signal-caller, and Dante Moore would be an upgrade.

6. Washington Commanders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as the Auburn Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Quinn's team has fallen off in the worst way this season. To help get back on track, he brings in Keldric Faulk, a powerful defensive end who can hold his own in the running game and against the pass.

7. New York Jets: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Jets miss out on a QB here, and instead of reaching, they go with the best player on the board. That happens to be Caleb Downs, as another Ohio State stud finds his NFL home.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

There will be questions about Kyler Murray, but no matter who plays quarterback in Arizona, they need better play from the offensive line. That's why they bring in Utah's Spencer Fano, who will be a long-term starter at tackle.

9. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Rams add a new offensive tackle in Francis Mauigoa, who can take over the right side for the next decade-plus.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Defense has been a problem for the Cincinnati Bengals, which is why they go for Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. The 310-pounder would be a vast improvement for the interior as they rebuild that side of the ball.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Aaron Jones isn't the long-term answer, so the Minnesota Vikings pick up the dynamic Jeremiyah Love. They need someone to take pressure off the passing game, which is exactly what Love can do.

12. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill might be on the way out, so the Miami Dolphins add another playmaking wide receiver in Carnell Tate.

13. Baltimore Ravens: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Another Ohio State product is selected with Kayden McDonald going to Baltimore at No. 13. This is high for a nose tackle, but the Ravens need someone to strengthen the middle of their line, which is what McDonald does.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

It's time for the Chiefs to get younger, which means they need a replacement for Travis Kelce. Enter Kenyon Sadiq, an intriguing prospect from Oregon who can help their offense get back on track.

15. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Quinnen Williams has been everything Dallas hopes he would be, but they need more explosion off the edge. David Bailey is the definition of explosion, giving them another young prospect to play across from Donovan Ezeiruaku.

16. Carolina Panthers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is a game-changer and a steal at No. 16. A former safety who converted to linebacker, Styles does it all.

17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Detroit brings in Jermod McCoy, who missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL. As long as the knee is healed, he's going to be the best CB in this class.

18. New York Jets: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York adds another defensive back, picking up Mansoor Delane from LSU. With Sauce Gardner gone, they need a new CB1, which is what they get with Delane.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver, USC

Outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers don't have much at wide receiver. That changes with the addition of Makai Lemon, who has 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

His numbers are down this season, but T.J. Parker is still one of the top edge prospects in this class. Tampa Bay brings him in as they attempt to shore up their defense.

21. Houston Texans: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Once again, the Houston Texans need to improve their offensive line, which leads to the selection of Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Another team that seems to be continually in need of help on the offensive line is the Los Angeles Chargers. They add more talent in this mock, bringing in Alabama stud Kadyn Proctor.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell is one of the more impressive corners in this class. Philly brings him in to pair with Quinyon Mitchell, giving them a dangerous starting duo.

24. Chicago Bears: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Chicago has improved on defense, but it can still use more help against the run. LT Overton has potential as a pass-rusher, but is already an elite run defender, giving the Bears a great option across from Montez Sweat.

25. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Josh Allen has to play Superman far too often for the Buffalo Bills, which is why they have to land a playmaking wideout. They make the effort here, taking Denzel Boston, who gives them size and speed on the outside, which they desperately need.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Brandon Aiyuk could be on the way out, so the 49ers go after his replacement with Louisville wideout Chris Bell.

27. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Again, Cleveland's focus needs to be on making life easy for the quarterback. That's where Caleb Lomu comes in as they finally get a long-term starter at tackle.

28. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It would be tempting to go for a cornerback at this spot, but the Cowboys would have a hard time passing on CJ Allen. One of the premier linebackers, from an elite defense, Allen would make an immediate impact on a defense that has needs all over.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Riq Woolen is set for free agency and hasn't been an ideal fit under Mike Macdonald. Chances remain high that Seattle lets him walk, which is why they add Tennessee's Colton Hood.

30. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Mike Vrabel turned New England around in a hurry and continues to build up his defense with Matayo Uiagalelei out of Oregon. A run-stuffer who has upside as a pass-rusher, Uiagalelei is an excellent fit under Vrabel.

31. Los Angeles Rams: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

The Rams' defense has been solid, but it gets even better by adding one of the best safeties in this class.

32. Denver Broncos: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

With the final pick in the opening round, the Denver Broncos add a new wideout in KC Concepcion, who gives Bo Nix another playmaker to lean on.

Read more from College Football HQ