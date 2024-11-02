Taylen Green injury update: Arkansas QB exits Ole Miss game
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green briefly exited the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss after suffering an apparent lower body injury, but was able to return in the second quarter.
Green required help to get up onto his feet after being tackled awkwardly following a 14-yard rushing attempt and walked carefully to the team’s sideline for further evaluation.
Although the quarterback was able to return by the start of the second quarter, initially the injury looked more concerning for the player.
Green had his left leg caught underneath a Rebels defender and twisted on the play in question while being tackled and did not return to the game during the possession.
He was seen trying to test the leg on some runs while on the Razorbacks’ sideline but he appeared to still walk gingerly and requested further evaluation from trainers.
“Not very good,” was the blunt assessment at the time of ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich when observing Green during his jogging drills.
Arkansas trailed Ole Miss, 7-0, with 5:28 remaining in the opening quarter at the time of Green’s injury, and he was 2 of 3 passing for 38 yards and ran 4 times for 23 yards.
But the Razorbacks came within 7-3 as Matthew Shipley kicked a 55-yard field goal and the Rebels opened a 14-3 lead when Jaxson Dart threw a touchdown to Dae'Quan Wright.
In place of Green, Arkansas inserted Malachi Singleton at the quarterback position, but he was unable to lead the offense much further before punting away to the Rebels.
Singleton ran for the go-ahead touchdown for the Razorbacks in the team’s signature upset victory over then-No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 5, also when Green was injured.
The freshman is a 71.4 percent passer this season, hitting 10 of 14 passes for 151 yards with most of that production coming in the Razorbacks’ season-opener against Pine Bluff.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams