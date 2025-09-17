Five Prospects Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 3
Blink, and you may have missed it. The college football season is already a quarter of the way finished. A bevy of teams have completed their nonconference slate, while others still have one more box to check.
At the NFL level, 10 teams remain winless. It’s not over yet—three teams made the postseason last year after starting 0–2—but it won’t be long until some organizations and fanbases begin looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft.
Week 3 of college football delivered. Georgia stormed back late to beat Tennessee in overtime. Texas A&M scored a game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left against Notre Dame while facing fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard line. And it’d be unjust not to mention the Backyard Brawl, where West Virginia erased a 10-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining to defeat Pitt in overtime.
Here’s who’s rising and falling after an action-packed week of college football.
RISERS
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Green finished the summer as Sports Illustrated’s No. 9 quarterback prospect due to a blend of intrigue surrounding his physical and athletic tools but skepticism about his efficiency through the air. He’s been tremendous through three weeks. The 6' 6", 224-pound Green has completed 68% of his passes—he hadn’t been better than 60.4%, which he hit last season—while amassing 866 yards, 11 touchdowns (tied for the most in the FBS) and two interceptions. Green has rushed for over 100 yards each of the past two weeks, and he collected 420 total yards of offense in the Razorbacks’ 41–35 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. Few quarterbacks are playing better than Green, who has next-level traits and has made a considerable jump to start this season.
Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech
Height’s pass-rushing teammate, David Bailey, receives most of the attention on Texas Tech’s defensive front, and Bailey has been terrific in the first three weeks. But, quietly, so has Height, one of the top pass rushers in the transfer portal this past offseason. The 6' 3", 240-pound Height has two quarterback hits in all three games, and he recorded one sack and a tackle for loss against Oregon State in Week 3. He’s tied for 10th in the nation with 14 quarterback pressures, and while he’s undersized, his athleticism and productivity warrant a spot on Day 3.
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
It’s not too difficult to watch the 6' 5", 200-pound Brazzell and see shades of former Tennessee standout receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., a 6’ 5”, 205-pounder who the Raiders selected in the fourth round in 2025. Brazzell has the same speed, stride length and ball skills as Thornton, who’s carved out an early role in Las Vegas. Brazzell, a redshirt junior, had a breakthrough performance Saturday against Georgia, catching six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He’s tied for the FBS lead with five touchdown receptions, and he ranks second nationally with 364 receiving yards. Brazzell has the size, athleticism, skill set and productivity to be a top-50 pick.
Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
Already a well-known commodity in scouting circles after earning second-team All-SEC honors last season, Moss didn’t necessarily introduce himself to evaluators in a Week 3 win over Notre Dame, but he sent a message. The 6' 0", 215-pound Moss scored three touchdowns for the Aggies, turning a season-high 20 carries into 81 yards. His workload has diminished this season, but Moss is a strong, physical rusher who thrives inside. Moss should earn looks on Day 3.
Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
Hubbard starred in Alabama’s 38–14 win over Wisconsin, grabbing two interceptions on the back end of the Crimson Tide’s defense. Hubbard wears many hats for Alabama, as he’s played 45 snaps in the box, 40 snaps at free safety and 35 snaps at nickel corner this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He grew into a starting role in 2024, tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and he’s carried his momentum into 2025. The 6' 2", 213-pound Hubbard is explosive, rangy and has quality instincts, enabling him to make plays on the ball and chase down ballcarriers in pursuit. He’s a quality prospect in a solid safety class.
FALLERS
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Klubnik has now made the list twice in three weeks after being tabbed as a potential top-10 selection in summer mock drafts. But the 6' 2", 210-pounder hasn’t yet delivered on lofty preseason expectations, and he had another rough outing against Georgia Tech in Week 3, going 15-of-26 passing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Clemson’s 24–21 loss. It’s worth noting that Klubnik has been without his top receiver, Antonio Williams, due to injury. But Klubnik’s accuracy issues and overall effectiveness—he’s completing 59.1% of his passes and he’s thrown as many touchdowns (three) as interceptions—have been subpar, and his stock reflects it.
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
As physically and athletically gifted as a quarterback comes, Sellers is only a redshirt sophomore, so he has plenty of time for growth. His tools are tantalizing—but his efficiency has been troublesome. A head injury sustained late in the first half against Vanderbilt in Week 3 thwarted what looked like his best start. However, through two-and-a-half games, Sellers has thrown for just 431 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He’s added 45 yards and a score on the ground. The 6' 3", 240-pound Sellers has tremendous arm talent and athleticism, but to cement his decision to forego two years of eligibility, he needs to find more consistency as a passer.
Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State
Onianwa, who had Day 2 buzz this summer, could’ve been listed after Week 1 and Week 2, as well—after all, nothing has changed with his status. Onianwa generated praise as one of the top offensive tackles in the transfer portal last winter after allowing only one sack and four quarterback hits in 2024 at Rice, according to Pro Football Focus. However, his hype hasn’t translated to Ohio State. The 6' 7", 331-pounder lost a battle for the starting job at right tackle this offseason, and he’s played only 55 snaps on offense—all at right guard—through three games.