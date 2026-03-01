2700-Yard Quarterback Breaks Multiple Records at NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Draft is over a month away, which gives some of the top players in the class a chance to showcase their skillsets one final time at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Saturday marked the third day of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, which means it was the day for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.

While players at other positions have turned heads across the first two days, fans are naturally drawn to day three participants. Wide receivers and running backs are typically the ones who pose the biggest threat to breaking the 40-yard dash record, and quarterbacks throwing in front of NFL teams are always going to attract some eyes.

However, the participant who turned the most heads on Saturday with their athleticism was Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

Taylen Green's Historic NFL Combine Results

The former Razorbacks standout set records in both the vertical (43.5") and broad jumps (11'2") for quarterbacks, and also recorded the second-best 40-yard dash time (4.37) for a quarterback in combine history.

.@RazorbackFB QB Taylen Green just shattered the QB vertical jump record.



A 43.5" vertical at 6'6", 227 pounds. 🫢



The only quarterback to have ever run a faster 40-yard dash than Green was former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick in 2001.

While Green came into the weekend ranked as the No. 8 quarterback on Mel Kiper's big board, he may have improved his draft stock dramatically in what many consider to be a weak quarterback class.

Although Green dazzled with his athleticism, which was never in doubt if you watched Arkansas play over the past couple of years, his throwing drew mixed reviews.

With that being said, whoever ends up with green is taking a player who has a massive arm, and is a historic athlete. This past season for Arkansas was the most productive of his career, as he threw for 2,714 yards with a career-high 19 touchdown passes. He also ran for a career-high 777 yards and eight scores.

The biggest question moving forward for Green is where he and the teams see him playing in the NFL. He completed 60.1% of his passes throughout his five-year college career, and has consistently struggled with accuracy. In reality, he can stick with quarterback and try to earn a roster spot at his natural position, accept a Taysom Hill-like role where he is used in a variety of ways or switch positions altogether.

He has already declined to do drills at wide receiver, but his athleticism may have teams hoping he will at least consider it.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of discussions in NFL circles about where they see Green over the next month or so.