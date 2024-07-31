Texas A&M star guarantees win over Texas in 2024
One of college football's greatest in-state rivalries will return to the field this season as Texas and Texas A&M meet again, this time as members of the SEC after a historic conference realignment.
And looking ahead to the game picking up again, one of the quarterbacks that will be on the field is making a bold prediction, as Texas A&M star Conner Weigman appeared to guarantee a win over the Longhorns.
"I mean, I've always wanted to beat Texas," Weigman said, via Dave Campbell's Texas Football. "That's a given. I don't know if it was more after that, but yeah, that's a given. That's gonna happen."
The rivalry was played between the two in-state rivals every season from 1915 to 2011, the year A&M left the Big 12 to play in the SEC.
And after news broke that the Longhorns would also join the conference, both sides were quick to embrace the return of their longstanding hostilities.
That game, the season finale for both schools, will be easily one of the marquee games not only in the SEC but on the national college football schedule this year.
And now it's one the Aggies quarterback has placed even more pressure on to win.
