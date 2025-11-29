College Football HQ

Texas' College Football Playoff chances revealed amid Texas A&M game

Texas' strong performance against Texas A&M has fans wondering if the Longhorns can still make the College Football Playoff.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Texas has not quite had the season the Longhorns had hoped, but Arch Manning and company are still knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff. The question is whether it will be too little, too late for Texas to make the CFP bracket.

Texas cannot win the SEC and would need an at-large spot to make the postseason. Prior to the team's regular-season finale versus Texas A&M, the Longhorns sat at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The challenge is Texas has three losses to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia this season Two of these defeats were to potential playoff teams, but the Longhorns' lost 35-10 to the Dawgs,

Let's dive into Texas' College Football Playoff chances.

A win over Texas A&M still means Texas has an 89% chance to miss the College Football Playoff

Despite the win against Texas A&M, Texas still faces an uphill battle to make the College Football Playoff. ESPN's playoff predictor puts the Longhorns' playoff chances at just 11% following the win against the Aggies.

To put it more pessimistically, Texas has an 89% chance to miss the postseason, even with the victory. The odds factor in the reality that Texas really needs to climb up to No. 10 in the rankings.

As a reminder, the highest ranked Group of Six team is guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff. Additionally, the ACC champion could secure one of the other final seeds as one of the four highest ranked conference champions.

Texas will get a major update on Tuesday when the next CFP rankings will be revealed, showing how far the Longhorns climbed.

Texas is rooting for chaos during college football's rivalry weekend

The odds show Texas needs absolute chaos to have a remote chance to make the postseason. Texas will be rooting against teams like Alabama, Michigan and Vanderbilt to lose their rivalry matchups this weekend.

The more the teams ranked above the Longhorns lose will better the team's chances to crash the party. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to point to the program's decision to schedule a season opener against Ohio State as a major defense for the Longhorns' three losses. The challenge is the team's loss to Florida is less defendable.

