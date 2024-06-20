Why Arch Manning is in 'the best situation' at Texas
While many Texas football fans are waiting for the day Arch Manning steps under center as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, they're more than happy to watch Quinn Ewers start another season at QB1 after leading the school to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
And having another year as the backup should end up being the best thing for Manning, according to the man ahead of him on the team's depth chart.
"I think that he gains a lot," Ewers told Robert Griffin III on RG3 and The Ones podcast.
"Not being from the state and coming in, and it's obviously a little different. I think he's got more time to grow his pride and love for the university.
"Obviously, he loves the university and loves the Longhorns. But kind of being able to sit back and watch, I think it's different than playing. So him seeing what's going on from inside, but also outside, I think that he can get a lot of intel from that."
Ewers added: "And then, obviously, another year to learn the offense and just get more comfortable within the smaller details. It's like the best situation for him, I think."
Related: Quinn Ewers on why he cut off college football's most famous mullet
As for Texas, it's only too happy to have Ewers back under center, providing the offense with needed continuity as the school makes its debut in the SEC this season.
Ewers posted career-highs in all phases a year ago: completing 69 percent of his pass attempts, covering 3,479 yards in the air, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, throwing 22 touchdowns, running for five more, and suffering just six interceptions.
That record included a statement road win at Alabama, a Big 12 conference title, and the Longhorns' first playoff bid.
Those are accomplishments Texas fans are pleased to have back as the school turns a historic corner this season, while their potential future waits in the wings.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams