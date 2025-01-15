Texas QB Quinn Ewers declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hinted during the College Football Playoff that his collegiate career was likely over, and now that has become a fact.
Ewers has declared his name for the 2025 NFL Draft, making it official on Wednesday.
ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper, Jr. currently rates Ewers as the No. 5 overall quarterback prospect in his 2025 NFL Draft Big Board.
NFL Draft analysts are split on Ewers as a prospect, but his experience in a Texas offense that was modeled more on an NFL scheme is expected to help him adapt as a professional player.
Ewers began his college football career as one of the most hyped recruits in modern history, ranking as the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2021 cycle and one of the highest-rated players in modern recruiting history.
Ewers led Texas to signature victories against Alabama in 2023 and against Michigan this fall, but also dealt with injury problems over the last two years and had some inconsistent production.
The quarterback completed almost 66 percent of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards while scoring 31 touchdowns and throwing 12 interceptions for the Longhorns in 2024.
But that production represented a downturn from last season, when Ewers was a 69 percent passer with 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions.
“I’m super proud of Quinn,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of his quarterback.
“He’s taught me a lot, probably unknowingly to him, because of what he went through every year dealing with injury, what he goes through where I don’t know if he’d ever live up to the standards of what everybody thinks he’s supposed to be.”
Sarkisian added: “But at the end of the day, all he did was show up every day and work and be a great leader and be a great teammate.
“All he did was come to work every day. All he did was be a great teammate. All he did was work on his crap, get himself as healthy as he could when he was injured, and then show up when it was time to show up.”
As the Longhorns watch Ewers leave the program, that will prepare the way for Arch Manning, the former No. 1 recruit, to take over as starting quarterback.
