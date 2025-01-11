Texas QB Quinn Ewers says college football career likely over
Quinn Ewers’ last pass with Texas may have been an interception against Ohio State that cost him a chance at the national championship.
Because it sounds like the Longhorns quarterback is ready to turn pro.
Ewers responded by saying “Yes,” when asked directly if he expects to play in the NFL next season in comments made to ESPN before the Cotton Bowl semifinal game.
And while the quarterback also noted “We’ll see,” stopping short of making a definitive statement on turning professional, he also added that he doesn’t expect to play college football in 2025.
Asked if he expects to be in college next fall, Ewers responded directly, “No, I don’t.”
Draft analysts are of several opinions as to where Ewers would land in the NFL Draft.
The quarterback completed almost 67 percent of his pass attempts for 3,189 yards while scoring 29 touchdowns and throwing 11 interceptions as the Longhorns went 13-3 with him as starter in 2024.
But that production represented a downturn from last season, when Ewers was a 69 percent passer with 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions.
Ewers began his college football career as one of the most hyped recruits in modern history, ranking as the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2021 cycle and one of the highest-rated players in modern recruiting history.
Ewers led Texas to signature victories against Alabama in 2023 and against Michigan this fall, but also dealt with injury problems over the last two years and had some inconsistent production.
If the Longhorns were to lose Ewers, the heir apparent at the quarterback position would be Arch Manning, the current backup and former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle.
After two seasons of sitting behind Ewers, it would fall on Manning to finally embrace the starting role and lead the football program going forward.
Especially after it was reported that Manning has no intention to transfer away from Texas and will return to the school for the 2025 football season.
Manning got his first extended action this year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
