Arch Manning makes transfer decision amid Quinn Ewers draft rumor: report
After reports emerged that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft following this season, all eyes turned to the future of Arch Manning with the Longhorns program.
But it appears Manning will not elect to transfer from Texas, and will stay with the school for the 2025 season and beyond, according to a report from Rivals’ Anwar Richardson.
“Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer,” Richardson said on X.
That’s very good news for the Longhorns, who will retain some valuable consistency at the position heading into next season with the former No. 1 overall recruit under center.
Manning got his first extended action this year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
Manning ran for a touchdown in the Longhorns’ victory against Texas A&M when put into action in that game, and ran once more for 5 yards against Georgia in the SEC title game.
While it remains to be seen exactly how Manning will be used as Texas prepares to play Clemson in the first-round of the College Football Playoff, it appears he’ll take the offense over entirely in 2025.
-
