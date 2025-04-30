Texas will spend up to $40 million on football roster in 2025: report
Texas will have one of college football’s most talented rosters this coming season, and it will also apparently have one of the most expensive.
Texas is set to spend anywhere from $35 million to $40 million on its roster in 2025, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
That money will be paid from two primary sources, including a revenue-sharing deal with players that will become official once the House vs. NCAA settlement is approved, in addition to the Longhorns’ existing NIL football collective.
The amount that will come from revenue-sharing is estimated to be worth around $20.5 million, or anywhere from 51 percent to 58 percent of the total.
That’s the expected amount that most power conference schools will set aside for players in direct revenue-sharing deals to athletes.
Even so, the reputed $40 million number isn’t expected to be the norm going into the future, as Texas is expected to phase out its NIL football collective in time, according to athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Whatever amount Texas has been giving its players through NIL deals, one notable feature of its spending program sticks out: quarterback Arch Manning “doesn’t take a dime from the school.”
That’s despite Manning being “by far” the highest-paid player on the roster, but all of his income stems from his several lucrative NIL deals he’s acquired on the open market himself.
It may be difficult to put the Texas number into any historical context given the volatile nature of college football’s spending market a few years into the NIL era and heading into a brave new world where schools are directly paying players.
But one comparison does stick out, when Ohio State was said to be spending around $20 million in putting together its eventual national championship roster in 2024.
Both the Longhorns and Buckeyes are getting good returns for their money so far after they met head-to-head on the field a year ago, when Ohio State edged out Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal round.
Now, two of college football’s highest-paid rosters will meet again in Columbus to start the 2025 season, a year that will go down in history as the sport moves into the revenue-sharing era, and with some serious money on the table.
--