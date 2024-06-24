Longhorn Network gets re-brand as Texas joins SEC
Since it was launched in 2011, The Longhorn Network was a media destination for Texas fans to watch their teams, but now as the school moves to the SEC, the channel is getting a re-brand.
The Longhorn Network will be transitioning to a free streaming platform in the future, according to Sports Business Journal.
The move to re-brand to streaming comes as the Longhorns are set to leave the Big 12 and officially join the SEC, which has its own exclusive media contract with ESPN.
Part of the move to the SEC involved the phasing out of the Longhorn Network as the SEC Network holds game rights as part of the long-term deal with ESPN.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte outlined the importance of streaming.
"About 40 percent of people get their content through streaming," he said.
"Having that available and having shoulder programming around all of our games, the ability to show coaches shows, replays, everything that's within the new, exciting move to the SEC, putting that on a streaming platform was just something we really felt passionate about."
The move to streaming "isn't necessarily a money-making effort," Del Conte said, but an effort to increase the school's marketing power and relationship with fans.
The new streaming service will be free to use for fans and rely on advertising rather than subscriptions.
(SBJ)
