Texas star on why Longhorns planted flag through Baker Mayfield jersey
Moments after Texas swamped Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout, some Longhorns players brought the smoke for former Sooners star Baker Mayfield, spearing their team flag through his jersey and planting it at midfield.
Not that it was personal, according to Texas linebacker Anthony Hill, Jr.
“A fan had gave me that jersey, just a random Texas fan,” Hill said. “That was just the first jersey that I had that was OU, so we just kinda used that. No hate for Baker Mayfield.
“I’m actually a big fan. I watched him play in college. There’s no hate. That was just the first jersey I’d seen, so we’re just gonna leave it at that.”
During his media availability, Mayfield, now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a chance to respond to the incident, saying he felt almost flattered that Texas was still thinking of him.
“That’s just a kid from Austin, Texas, that went to Oklahoma and won his last two Red River games being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade now,” Mayfield said.
And with that, another chapter in the long story of the Red River Rivalry comes to a close until the Sooners and Longhorns meet again in the Cotton Bowl in a year’s time.
The loss dropped Oklahoma to a 4-2 mark overall and a 1-2 record in SEC games, and head coach Brent Venables looking anywhere he can for some more offense before taking on a brutal conference schedule the rest of the way.
With the win, Texas moved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play but its schedule also gets tougher right away, with No. 5 Georgia coming to Austin this weekend.
