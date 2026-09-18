The Most Misleading Record in College Football Entering Week 3

While wins and losses are the currency of college football, not all wins are created equal. Given the early season dip in competitive games, plenty of teams have sterling records that don't mean much of anything. One that seems particularly shaky is the Washington Huskies, who despite a promising recruting outlook ahead, are struggling to open 2026.

Washington's Ugly 2-0 Start

Jedd Fisch's team is 2-0, but the Huskies have faded out of the top 25 after a pair of less than compelling wins to open the season. It's hard to dispute that trend as two wildly underwhelming performances have opened 2026.

Week 1 Struggles

In Week 1, Washington was favored by over three touchdowns against former conference rival Washington State. Instead, the game was an ugly 24-10 win, with Washington State pulling within three points in the fourth quarter and even staying within. one score until the final 2:18.

Washington outgained Washington State by 160 yards, won the turnover battle 3-0, but still took until the game's closing minutes to salt away the victory. After the week, the Huskies slid from a preseason No. 17 ranking in the AP poll down to No. 19.

Week 2 Doldrums

QB Demond Williams has had an ugly start to 2026. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week two presented more of the same. The Huskies were 24.5 point fqavorites against a Utah State team that had lost by 12 to Idaho State in a home game in Week 1. Utah State took the lead in the second quarter and eventually fell 16-14.

Once again, Washington outgained their opponent, this time by 85 yards. And once again, they won the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin, but once again, the Huskies could not salt the game away.

Despite the return of much-hyped QB Demond Williams, Washington has struggled on offense, scoring just 40 points in two weeks against a pair of lightly regarded defenses. After throwing 25 touchdowns a season ago, Williams has thrown a total of one in the season's first two games. Washington is also 110th in FBS in rushing yardage per game (120.5 ypg) despite not yet playing a power conference opponent.

Washington's Path Ahead

Odds are that the Huskies will have more of the same in Week 3. They are a hefty favorite of around six touchdowns against FCS Eastern Washington. But then conference play arrives, with five teams ahead currently ranked in the top 21 spots of the AP poll.

In the offseason, Fisch was hyped as a candidate for many of the top college football vacancies. Considering how his Huskies have opened 2026, he might have been well advised to have made that jump while the opportunity was available. Washington's 2-0 mark is absolutely waiting for the other shoe of an awful start to drop.