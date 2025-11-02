There are growing calls for Deion Sanders to be fired at Colorado
Things have continued to trend in the wrong direction for head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
It was another disappointing weekend for Colorado, which suffered a 52-17 blowout loss to Arizona. The loss dropped Colorado to 3-6 overall, 1-5 in the Big 12, putting the program at risk of missing a bowl game.
The offense was anemic, finishing with only 299 total yards, most of which came after Arizona pulled its starters in the second half. The Wildcats held a 38-7 lead going into halftime, extending that lead to 45-7 before two late Colorado scores.
Colorado has now lost four of its last five games, its only win coming in an upset bid against Iowa State two weeks ago. In the past two games, the Buffaloes were outscored 105-24 by Arizona and Utah.
Colorado's struggles have fans questioning if the Deion Sanders era could be coming to an end in Boulder. The frustration continued this weekend after another blowout loss, raising an interesting question about whether Colorado could make a move, or Sanders could step away from coaching.
"At what point does Colorado start seriously considering pulling the plug on the Deion Sanders experiment?" one fan asked.
Now the real question is... does Colorado fire Deion Sanders?" another fan questioned.
"How loud is the noise for Deion Sanders right about now? Getting blown out two weeks in a row is a terrible look," another fan posted.
"He walked into an abject disaster and gave us hope, that won't be forgotten, one fan posted. "Going from 1 to 9 wins in two seasons is REAL. But no coach in program history was given the tools that Deion Sanders was off the field. Turning that, into this in year 3, is unacceptable."
You know, Colorado might fire Coach Prime sooner than the news cycle is prepared for. This is bad," another person said.
"I didn't anticipate the Deion Sanders era to ever get this bad. He's just not fit to be a head coach," another fan said.
Over his three seasons in Boulder, Sanders has compiled a 16-18 overall record. He led the program to an impressive 9-4 record last season, earning a bowl appearance, but ultimately falling to BYU in a blowout fashion.
Offensive inconsistency has plagued the Buffaloes all season. Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub have struggled at quarterback, while many fans have called for 5-star freshman Julian Lewis to assume the starting role. Lewis was 9-of-17 for 121 yards and one touchdown on Saturday night.
Even with the on-field struggles, Deion Sanders' buyout makes it unlikely that the program will make a change at head coach. If the program were to part ways with Sanders this season, they would owe him over $33 million. We've seen bigger buyouts this season, but Colorado making the move would be extremely surprising.
Luckily, Colorado has an excellent shot to rebound next Saturday with a road trip to Morgantown. The Buffaloes will face West Virginia, which is currently 1-5 in the Big 12, tied with Colorado for second-to-last in the Big 12 standings.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on TNT.