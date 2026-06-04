Three Elite College Football Programs Rejected by 4-Star LB

The push to recruit the top talent in the class of 2027 has strengthened in June of the 2026 college football offseason.

The touring of prospects on official visits began weeks ago and will continue through the end of June. While many prospects will wait until after their official visits to announce a commitment, many have announced their commitments in the midst of their visit schedules.

One of the newest commitments in the class came from four-star linebacker Noah Glover, who announced his pledge to Miami on Sunday directly after an official visit. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Haymarket, Virginia ranks as the No. 19 linebacker, No. 3 prospect in Virginia and No. 199 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In his junior season at Battlefield High School, Glover logged 73 tackles, five sacks, a pair of pass breakups, a pair of punt blocks, two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery. He received both All-Region and All-State distinctions for his performance in 2025.

With Glover's commitment, Miami's 2027 recruiting class is now 17 players deep. Glover is Miami's second four-star linebacker commit in the cycle; AJ Randle, the No. 5 LB in the class, committed to the Hurricanes on May 21.

The recruitment of Glover came with its fair share of competition due to his high rankings across different recruiting services. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Glover chose Miami over three other programs on Sunday.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are next in line to receive an official visit from Glover on June 5. Georgia offered Glover his scholarship in early June of 2025, and he had previously visited the Bulldogs at the end of January.

Georgia holds two linebacker commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, one of which announced his pledge on Monday in four-star Joakim Gouda. Three-star linebacker Temorris Campbell Jr. committed to the Bulldogs on May 13.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies were on Glover the earliest of his four finalists, offering him a scholarship in early March of 2025. Glover is scheduled to officially visit the Aggies on June 12.

Texas A&M's success in recruiting five-star prospects has been a prominent discussion in this cycle, but three-star linebacker Aston Whiteside is the only linebacker prospect currently committed to it. However, the Aggies have been trending to land four-star Kaden Henderson for several months.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish extended their offer to Glover back in May of 2025. Glover unofficially visited Notre Dame on March 22 and has an official visit lined up for June 19.

Notre Dame recruited well in the trenches and in the secondary in the earlier stages of the 2027 recruiting cycle. However, like Texas A&M, the Fighting Irish still only hold one commit at linebacker from three-star prospect Amarri Irvin.